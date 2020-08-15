NEW YORK — The NFL’s longest-serving on-field official was among five who have opted to take a leave of absence for the 2020 season.
Line judge Jeff Bergman, who was entering his 29th year of service, headlined the list released Friday by the NFL.
Also in the group was back judge Steve Freeman, who was entering his 20th year. He is part of the league’s only father-son duo in the officials ranks. Freeman is a former NFL player who spent 12 of his 13 seasons with the Bills. His son, Brad, is a back judge is entering his seventh season.
Also opting out are field judges Greg Gautreaux and Joe Larrew and back judge Tony Steratore.
The league said additional officials will be hired and announced.
Officials are allowed to opt out under the protocols negotiated by the NFL and NFL Referees Association (NFLRA) because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stafford, Smart make donation for diversity
ATHENS, Ga. — Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart have contributed a total of $500,000 to an athletic department program focused on diversity and social justice.
University President Jere W. Morehead said Friday the initiative will “promote an inclusive culture” among all members of the athletic association, including student-athletes, coaches and staff.
Among the initial gifts were a $350,000 commitment from Stafford and his wife Kelly. Smart and his wife Mary Beth pledged $150,000 toward the program.
No fans for Texans’ home opener
The Houston Texans won’t have fans at their home opener on Sept. 20 against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Texans added on Friday they have yet to decide if fans will be allowed to attend games later in the season.
The Texans say a decision on fans attending games this season will be dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic in the Houston area, which is currently a hotspot.
At least 30 Rutgers players tested positive
Rutgers has had at least 30 football players test positive for COVID-19 since the team returned to campus in mid June.
Coach Greg Schiano released the information on Friday in his first conference call since the Big Ten Conference decided not to play football this fall.
Schiano, who was hired in December for a second tour with the struggling Scarlet Knights, said the majority of the positive tests came in the past three weeks after the team suspended activity following a report of six positives. There were only four positive tests the first six weeks.
UAB freshman dead after gunshot wound
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB freshman linebacker Allen Merrick has died after suffering a gunshot wound.
Gadsden Police Capt. Bobby Jackson said Merrick died Friday morning at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. He said the gunshot appeared to be accidental, but added that the investigation was ongoing and he couldn’t release more details.
Merrick was the Gadsden City defensive player of the year in high school.
BASKETBALL
Hall inductees will wait until 2021
Kobe Bryant and the rest of this year’s Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class won’t be inducted in 2020 — or at the birthplace of basketball.
The Hall announced Friday that the enshrinement ceremony will be held May 13-15, 2021, and the entire festivities will be moved to Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.
This year was to be a highlight for the Hall of Fame, located in Springfield, Mass. Bryant, killed in January in a helicopter crash, headlined a decorated class featuring Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett that would have been enshrined in the recently renovated museum.
Bamba out for year after bout with virus
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Mo Bamba will not play for the Orlando Magic in this season’s playoffs, after the team announced Friday that he has left the bubble for testing related to his previous bout with coronavirus.
Bamba was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 11. The 22-year-old appeared in 62 games with the Magic this season but logged only 11 minutes of action in Orlando’s first two seeding games at Walt Disney World.
BASEBALL
Yankees place Judge on IL
NEW YORK — Oft-injured Yankees star Aaron Judge was placed on the injured list with a right calf strain before Friday night’s game against Boston and manager Aaron Boone is optimistic the outfielder will not miss significant time.
The move was retroactive to Wednesday and Boone described the strain as mild after an MRI revealed the injury. To replace Judge on the active roster, Thairo Estrada was recalled from the Yankees’ alternate site in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Mets scratch deGrom with neck tightness
PHILADELPHIA — The New York Mets have scratched two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom from his start against the Phillies on Friday.
DeGrom said he has neck tightness, but “everything is fine structurally” and he doesn’t plan to go on the injury list. He is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four starts this season.
Laureano suspension reduced to 4 games
OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano had a six-game suspension reduced to four games Friday after appealing the penalty for his role in a benches-clearing brawl with the rival Houston Astros.
Major League Baseball said a settlement had been reached and the A’s were informed of the decision. Laureano was set to begin the four-game suspension Friday night.
GOLF
4-way tie for lead at Wyndham
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tom Hoge maintained a share of the lead Friday at the Wyndham Championship, this time alongside Si Woo Kim, Talor Gooch and Billy Horschel.
Hoge, tied for the first-round lead with Harold Varner III and Roger Sloan, kept in front with a steady 2-under 68 to get to 10-under par.