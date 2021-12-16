Playing without stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, the Milwaukee Bucks leaned on Jrue Holiday and had a 21-0 fourth-quarter run to beat the Indiana Pacers, 114-99, on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
Holiday had 26 points and 14 assists. Tied at 87 after three quarters, Milwaukee surged ahead early in the fourth quarter with the big run. The Bucks raced to a 112-92 lead with just over three minutes left.
Pat Connaughton and Jordan Nwora each finished with 20 points for the Bucks.
Lakers 107, Mavericks 104 (OT) — At Dallas: LeBron James scored 24 points, Anthony Davis had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Russell Westbrook finished an assist short of a triple-double as Los Angeles beat Dallas in overtime.
Hawks 111, Magic 99 — At Orlando, Fla.: Trae Young played through a minor neck injury to score 28 points and Atlanta beat Orlando to end a two-game losing streak.
Heat 101, 76ers 96 — At Philadelphia: Gabe Vincent hit a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and scored 26 points, and short-handed Miami held on to beat Philadelphia.
Cavaliers 124, Rockets 89 — At Cleveland: Darius Garland scored 21 points, Isaac Okoro added 20 and Cleveland won its fifth straight game.
Pelicans 113, Thunder 110 — At Oklahoma City: Brandon Ingram scored 34 points as New Orleans held off Oklahoma City for its second win in five games.