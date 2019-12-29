ATLANTA — A small plane en route to a college football game crashed into the parking lot of a post office in Louisiana shortly after takeoff on Saturday, killing five people and fully engulfing a car on the ground in flames, authorities said.
The two-engine Piper Cheyenne crashed in the city of Lafayette about 1 mile from the regional airport where the flight began, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said.
Steven Ensminger Jr., the son of the offensive coordinator for the Louisiana State University football team, said his wife, Carley McCord, was on board the flight and died when it crashed. He said the plane was en route to the Peach Bowl playoff game in Atlanta between LSU and Oklahoma.
Ensminger said he was unable to go to the game and was at work when the crash happened. He said his father, Steven Ensminger, called him just before the elder Ensminger got to the stadium.
Jags owner to meet with staff before making any changes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, including coach Doug Marrone, next week before making any potential changes.
Khan’s spokesman, Jim Woodcock, made the announcement Saturday in response to an ESPN reporter’s tweet, citing unnamed sources, that said Marrone “has been informed that he will be dismissed following Sunday’s game” against Indianapolis.
Jaguars downgrade Fournette to doubtful
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is doubtful to play in the team’s season finale against Indianapolis because of an illness.
The Jaguars (5-10) downgraded Fournette on Saturday, a day before hosting the Colts (7-8). They also ruled out cornerback A.J. Bouye because of a wrist injury. Bouye and Fournette (neck) had been listed as questionable.
BASEBALL
MLB stays it is committed to protecting minor league teams
HARTFORD, Conn. — Major League Baseball said Saturday it is committed to protecting minor league teams, a day after U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal warned of possible congressional action if the organization followed through on minor league contraction plans.
“It is not Major League Baseball’s goal to eliminate any club in these negotiations, and MLB currently has a plan for every club to continue operations with some level of support,” Major League Baseball said in a written statement.
MLB has proposed a contraction plan that could end minor league baseball at ballparks across the nation by eliminating its affiliation with 42 teams.
Major League Baseball said that its goal is to improve pay and working conditions for minor leaguers, and that it has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the past decade to subsidize minor league operations.
Blue Jays sign Yamaguchi to 2-year deal
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $4.85 million, two-year contract Saturday with veteran pitcher Shun Yamaguchi of Japan. The 32-year-old right-hander was made available to all major league clubs this offseason after he was posted by his Japanese team.
Last season, he pitched 170.0 innings with a 2.91 ERA, 60 walks and 188 strikeouts over 26 starts for the Yomiuri Giants. Yamaguchi has played 14 pro seasons in Japan, where he has a 64-58 record and 3.35 ERA over 427 appearances for Yokohama, DeNA and Yomiuri.
Marlins add outfielder Dickerson
Looking to upgrade the offense, the Miami Marlins are adding a consistent left-handed bat to the lineup.
The Marlins have agreed to a two-year contract with free-agent outfielder Corey Dickerson, according to the MLB Network. The deal is worth a reported $17.5 million. Dickerson, 30, fit all the parameters Miami was targeting in a free agent — a left-handed hitting outfielder on a short contract who can provide an immediate offensive boost.
BASKETBALL
Raptors beat Celtics to avenge holiday loss
BOSTON — Kyle Lowry scored 30 points, Serge Ibaka had 20 and the Toronto Raptors beat Boston, 113-97, on Saturday night, snapping the Celtics’ five-game winning streak.
Patrick McCaw and Fred VanVleet each added 18 points to help defending champion Toronto avenge a loss on Christmas and send Boston to its second loss in 15 games at home this season.
Jokic triple-double lifts Nuggets
DENVER — Nikola Jokic scored a season-high 31 points, and added 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 119-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. Jokic, who has 35 career triple-doubles, has 11 double-doubles in the last 12 games, helping Denver win eight of its last nine. Will Barton had 20 points and Jamal Murray and Mason Plumlee each scored 15 for the Nuggets.
Pelicans roll past Pacers
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 24 points, Jrue Holiday added 20, and the suddenly resurgent New Orleans Pelicans beat the Indiana Pacers, 120-98, on Saturday night for their third straight victory.
HOCKEY
Sabres’ Skinner to miss 3-4 weeks
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner will miss three to four weeks because of an upper body injury.
The team did not provide any other details in announcing the update Saturday, a day after Skinner was injured in a 3-0 loss to Boston. Skinner did not return following a collision in which he led with his right shoulder while attempting to check Bruins forward David Pastrnak in front of the Sabres bench about four minutes into the third period.
TRINEC, Czech Republic — Former Dubuque Fighting Saints standout Matias Maccelli contributed two assists on Saturday to help Finland rout Slovakia, 8-1, at the World Junior Championships. Finland is 1-0-1 in pool play.
Current Dubuque goaltender Erik Portillo is serving as a backup for Team Sweden, which is 2-0 and leading Group A.