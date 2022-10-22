Iowa Ohio St Football
Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, left, scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

 Jay LaPrete

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud overcame a slow start to throw four second-half touchdown passes, Ohio State's defense took advantage of six Iowa turnovers and the second-ranked Buckeyes pulled away for a 54-10 rout of the Hawkeyes on Saturday.

Tanner McCallister had two interceptions and Tommy Eichenberg had a pick-6 as Ohio State took advantage of an inept Iowa offense to consistently start drives with good field position.

