Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 23 points to lead No. 21 Ohio State to an 81-71 win over Northwestern on Wednesday night in Columbus, Ohio.
The Buckeyes (10-3, 4-3) avenged a one-point loss to the Wildcats on Dec. 26.
Justin Ahrens added 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers, including a timely one late in the second half to help preserve the Buckeyes lead.
Chase Audige kept Northwestern (6-5, 3-4) in the game, scoring 21 of his career-best 25 points in the first half. Audige, who was averaging 11.7 points per game, cooled off in the second half, just as Miller Kopp was heating up. He had 16 points in the second half to get Northwestern within one late in the second half.
Ohio State then went on a 12-0 run to secure the win.
Kyle Young added 12, including a key three-point play with just over two minutes left in the game, and Justice Sueing added 13.
No. 16 Louisville 77, Wake Forest 65 — At Winston-Salem, N.C.: Carlik Jones scored 23 points, and Dre Davis and Samuell Williamson chipped in 15 points apiece to lead the Cardinals to the victory. Louisville improved to 9-1.
No. 18 Virginia 80, Notre Dame 68 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Jay Huff scored 18 points and Sam Hauser had 15 points and nine rebounds as Virginia collected its fourth consecutive victory. Huff, who is 7-foot-1, made a career-best four 3-pointers in the first half as Virginia (8-2, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) opened an 18-10 lead and built it to 37-25 by halftime. Cormac Ryan scored 16 and Trey Wertz 13 for the Fighting Irish (3-8, 0-5), who lost their fourth in a row and fell to 0-11 against Virginia in conference games. Nate Laszewski, who burned Virginia for 28 points in their first meeting, finished with 12.
WOMEN
No. 15 Ohio State 84, Iowa 82 — At Iowa City: Freshman Caitlin Clark and sophomore McKenna Warnock each registered their fourth-career double-doubles, but Iowa fell to 8-3 overall, 4-3 in the Big Ten, and saw a 42-game home winning streak snapped. Clark scored 27 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, while Warnock tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Iowa State 90, Oklahoma State 80 — At Ames, Iowa: The Cyclones knocked down 16 of 33 treys to hand Oklahoma State its first Big 12 Conference loss of the season. Ashley Joens put up yet another double-double with a 30-point, 15-rebound effort to lead the Cyclones, while Lexi Donarski chipped in 14 points.