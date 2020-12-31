A capsule look at today’s college football bowl games:
ARMED FORCES BOWL
No. 22 Tulsa (6-2) vs. Mississippi State (3-7)
Site: TCU’s Amon Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
Time: 11 a.m. (ESPN).
Line: Tulsa by 2½.
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: Tulsa is trying to even its all-time bowl record at 11-11 while finishing a season with just two losses for the first time since going 10-2 in 1991 with a 28-17 win over San Diego State in the Freedom Bowl. The Golden Hurricane is coming off a 27-24 loss to undefeated Cincinnati on a field goal on the final play in the American Athletic Conference championship game. Mississippi State seeks to give the SEC a win in the conference’s first appearance in the Armed Forces Bowl. It’s the first time the Bulldogs have played an AAC team.
ARIZONA BOWL
No. 19 San Jose State (7-0) vs. Ball State (6-1)
Site: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz.
Time: 1 p.m. (CBS).
Line: San Jose State by 10.
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: Both teams are looking to cap breakthrough seasons with a win. San Jose State is having its best season since going 13-0 in 1939 and won its first Mountain West Conference title with a 34-20 win over Boise State in the championship game. Ball State won its final six games and beat Buffalo 38-28 to win its first Mid-American championship since 1996. The Cardinals are seeking their first win in a bowl game.
LIBERTY BOWL
West Virginia (5-4) vs. Army (9-2)
Site: Memphis, Tenn.
Time: 3 p.m. (ESPN).
Line: West Virginia by 7.
Series record: Army leads 2-1.
What’s at stake: Army is playing West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl thanks to Tennessee’s withdrawal because of COVID-19 issues. Army can notch its third season with double-digit victories in Jeff Monken’s seven years as head coach. The senior class already has an academy-record 35 wins. Without Monken, only one other Army team has a 10-win season. West Virginia is in its 38th bowl all-time, and the Mountaineers could win their first game this season away from Morgantown this season.
TEXAS BOWL
Arkansas (3-7) vs. TCU (6-4)
Note: The bowl game was canceled Tuesday because of an increase in positive tests within the TCU program, the school said.