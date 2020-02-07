The No. 20-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team is becoming unbeatable at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Monika Czinano scored 23 points and Kathleen Doyle added 15 points and 15 assists as the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska, 76-60, on Thursday night in Iowa City for their 33rd consecutive victory on their home floor.
Iowa’s 33 straight wins at home is second in the nation to Baylor’s 52.
Amanda Ollinger recorded her third career double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawkeyes, who pulled away with a 22-13 run in the third quarter.
MEN’S TOP 25
No. 24 Colorado 71, California 65 — At Boulder, Colo.: Tyler Bey scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Colorado beat California for its fourth win in five games.