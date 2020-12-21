George Holesinger (Hempstead) — Holesinger helped the Mustangs finish second as a team at the Clinton Holiday Invite. He won the 100 freestyle and took second in the 200 freestyle with season-best times. He helped the 200 freestyle relay finish fourth and the 400 freestyle relay finish second, again with both being season best times. His individual times rank him third in the 100 freestyle and sixth in the 200 freestyle in the state.
Teresa Paulsen (Bellevue) — Paulsen recorded a triple-double during a recent game against West Liberty. She finished the game with, 15 points,13 rebounds and school-record 13 blocked shots in a 50-46 victory.
Parker Rochford (Edgewood-Colesburg) — Rochford scored 21 points on Friday night in a 74-44 victory over East Buchanan to eclipse the 1,000-point mark in his basketball career .
