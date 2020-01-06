Gorgui Dieng scored 22 points, Shabazz Napier had 21 and Minnesota blew a 25-point lead before regrouping to beat Cleveland, 118-103, on Sunday night in Cleveland.
Cleveland rested disgruntled forward Kevin Love and may have lost rookie Kevin Porter Jr. for an extended period with a knee injury.
Andrew Wiggins came back after missing four games with the flu and scored 15 points for the Timberwolves. They won for just the fourth time in 16 games.
Dante Exum, recently acquired in a trade with Utah, scored a career-high 28 points — 24 in the second half — for the Cavs.
Heat 122, Trail Blazers 111 — At Miami: Goran Dragic had 29 points and 13 assists, Bam Adebayo added 20 points on 9-for-10 shooting and Miami never trailed.
Clippers 135, Knicks 132 — At Los Angeles: Montrezl Harrell scored 34 points, Paul George and Lou Williams added 32 apiece and Los Angeles bounced back from an ugly loss to beat New York.
Grizzlies 121, Suns 114 — At Phoenix: Jonas Valanciunas scored 30 points, Dillon Brooks added 19 and Memphis won its second game in two days.