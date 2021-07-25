Here is a capsule look at regional teams of interest as NFL training camps loom:
CHICAGO BEARS (8-9)
CAMP SITE: Lake Forest, Ill.
LAST YEAR: The Bears made the playoffs for a second time in coach Matt Nagy’s three seasons despite going 8-8 for a second year in a row. QB Mitchell Trubisky got benched in Week 3 in favor of veteran Nick Foles before returning to the lineup in late November. The Bears lost six straight in their worst skid since 2002 and eight of their final 11 outings, counting the playoff defeat. They were the seventh and final seed in the expanded postseason field, then bowed out with a convincing wild-card loss at New Orleans.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: QB Justin Fields, QB Andy Dalton, OT Teven Jenkins, WR Marquise Goodwin, RB Damien Williams, OL Elijah Wilkinson, CB Desmond Trufant, DT Mike Pennel, defensive coordinator Sean Desai.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: QB Mitchell Trubisky, CB Kyle Fuller, LT Charles Leno Jr., RT Bobby Massie, defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano.
CAMP NEEDS: All eyes will be on the quarterbacks. The Bears have been consistent in saying Dalton is their starter since they signed the three-time Pro Bowler to a one-year, $10 million contract in March. That hasn’t changed since they traded up nine spots with the Giants to draft Fields with the No. 11 pick. Even if Dalton starts Week 1, how long he will stay in that spot? Chicago appears to be trying to follow the Kansas City blueprint in which Patrick Mahomes essentially redshirted for his 2017 rookie season behind Alex Smith. But Dalton doesn’t have a track record of success with his current team that Smith did in Kansas City. Another question is whether NT Eddie Goldman will report on time. The talented run stopper opted out of last season because of the pandemic, missed voluntary workouts and had an unexcused absence from minicamp. The Bears also have a new defensive coordinator after promoting Desai from safeties coach to replace retired Pagano.
KEY CAMP COMPETITIONS: The Bears appear mostly set on the offensive line, with C Sam Mustipher, LG Cody Whitehair, RG James Daniels, RT Germain Ifedi, and Jenkins likely at LT. Rookie Larry Borom could push Ifedi. Jaylon Johnson figures to move into the top CB spot with Fuller gone. Opposite him, it could be veterans Trufant or Artie Burns as well as second-year pro Kindle Vildor.
EXPECTATIONS: The Bears looked like they might be propping open a championship window when they won the NFC North at 12-4 in Nagy’s first season. Two disappointing years later, the heat is on GM Ryan Pace and Nagy. Chairman George McCaskey opted to stick with them, citing the team’s culture and how “they’ve handled adversity the last two seasons.” Fields’ arrival gave fans a huge jolt of excitement and belief that the Bears might have the franchise QB they’ve lacked for decades. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year each of his two seasons at Ohio State after transferring from Georgia. He comes to the NFL with far more experience than Trubisky, the No. 2 pick in 2017 draft.
FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +4800
GREEN BAY PACKERS (14-4)
CAMP SITE: Green Bay, Wis.
LAST YEAR: QB Aaron Rodgers delivered his third MVP season as the Packers breezed to the NFC Central title and beat the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional playoffs before falling, 31-26, at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their second straight NFC championship game loss. Four of the Packers’ last seven seasons have ended in the NFC championship game. WR Davante Adams, LT David Bakhtiari and C Corey Linsley joined Rodgers as All-Pro selections. The Packers scored a league-high 31.5 points per game.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Defensive coordinator Joe Barry, QB Kurt Benkert, QB Blake Bortles, LB De’Vondre Campbell, C Josh Myers, CB Eric Stokes, WR Amari Rodgers.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: Linsley, DL Montravius Adams, QB Tim Boyle, LB Christian Kirksey, special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, OT Rick Wagner, RB Jamaal Williams.
CAMP NEEDS: It all starts with the uncertain quarterback situation. Rodgers already sat out the Packers’ mandatory minicamp amid reports he doesn’t want to play for Green Bay anymore. If Rodgers doesn’t report to training camp, the Packers have to give Jordan Love a crash course this summer in case they need the 2020 first-round pick from Utah State to open the season as their starting quarterback. The Packers also must get used to Barry’s defensive scheme and figure out arranging their offensive line now that Linsley has left for the Chargers. Another preseason story to watch is Bakhtiari’s recovery after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31. Bakhtiari’s status for the start of the season remains uncertain.
KEY CAMP COMPETITIONS: Myers, a second-round pick from Ohio State, will have a chance to begin his rookie season as the starting center. But the versatility of Green Bay’s returning linemen gives the Packers plenty of options as they try to determine Linsley’s replacement. CB Kevin King returned to Green Bay rather than leaving via free agency and now must hold off a challenge from Stokes, a first-round pick from Georgia.
EXPECTATIONS: This all depends on Rodgers’ availability. If the Packers have the reigning MVP running the offense, they’re primed to make a Super Bowl run. The Packers didn’t allow Pro Bowl RB Aaron Jones to leave via free agency during the offseason and signed Bakhtiari and DT Kenny Clark to extensions last year, moves that indicate they realize their time to contend is now. But everything changes if Rodgers isn’t in uniform. Love didn’t play a down last season and never even got a chance to participate in preseason games due to the pandemic, so nobody really knows what to expect from him.
FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +1600
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-9)
CAMP SITE: Eagan, Minn.
LAST YEAR: After a badly deteriorated defense and a rash of turnovers by QB Kirk Cousins left the Vikings at 1-5 entering their bye week, the brilliance of rookie WR Justin Jefferson and workhorse RB Dalvin Cook helped them finish on a better note. Cousins recovered from the rough start to post a career-high 35 touchdown passes and help the offense finish fourth in the NFL in yards and 11th in points, despite inconsistent protection. Still, the Vikings missed the playoffs for a fourth time in seven seasons under Mike Zimmer, putting the head coach in prove-it mode.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, DT Sheldon Richardson, CB Mackensie Alexander, CB Bashaud Breeland, S Xavier Woods, DE Stephen Weatherly, K Greg Joseph, CB Tye Smith, LB Nick Vigil, LT Christian Darrisaw, RG Wyatt Davis, QB Kellen Mond.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: LT Riley Reiff, TE Kyle Rudolph, S Anthony Harris, LB Eric Wilson, K Dan Bailey, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, DT Shamar Stephen, DT Jaleel Johnson, LB Todd Davis, LB Hardy Nickerson, CB Mike Hughes, CB Chris Jones, RB Mike Boone, offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak.
CAMP NEEDS: Bringing rookies Darrisaw and Davis up to NFL speed will be high on the to-do list, as new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak puts his stamp on the scheme after succeeding his now-retired father. Most of the work to be done is on defense, with an influx of experience from the offseason shopping spree led by the eight-time Pro Bowl pick Peterson likely to help the cause. Zimmer, who had his hands full last year with an especially young group of CBs, will lean on Peterson a lot, with Breeland and Alexander also expected to fill starting roles. DT Michael Pierce, who opted out of 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, must prove he’s in shape. DE Danielle Hunter and LB Anthony Barr are also rounding back into form after injury-wrecked seasons.
KEY CAMP COMPETITIONS: Darrisaw was drafted to replace Reiff, the team’s most reliable blocker, but the learning curve for a left tackle can be steep. Seeing veteran swingman Rashod Hill start the season opener, thus, would not be a big surprise. Davis, the other draft pick on track to be a long-term fixture, will also have to beat out holdover Dakota Dozier. Finding a starter at DE opposite Hunter will also be on the get-done list, with Weatherly, D.J. Wonnum, Jalyn Holmes and rookies Patrick Jones II and Janarius Robinson all likely in the mix. Don’t forget the kicker, with Joseph carrying only 16 career NFL games into camp and the possibility of a free agent being brought in for more competition.
EXPECTATIONS: The odd-numbered years under Zimmer have been the best ones, and the pieces are in place for a rebound. This will be a crucial season for him and GM Rick Spielman, not to mention Cousins, who now has a successor-in-waiting with Mond being drafted in the third round. Winning a playoff game or two will be paramount to their future in purple.
FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +4000
DETROIT LIONS (5-11)
CAMP SITE: Allen Park, Mich.
LAST YEAR: GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia were fired 11 games into the season, which ended with double digits in losses for the third straight year. Detroit’s defense gave up 519 points and 6,716 yards to break the team records set by its 2008 winless team and to rank among the worst in NFL history. The offense simply couldn’t keep up with the porous defense in QB Matthew Stafford’s final year with the team, especially because standout WR Kenny Golladay was limited to five games due to injuries.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: GM Brad Holmes, coach Dan Campbell, QB Jared Goff, RB Jamaal Williams, WRs Tyrell Williams, Geronimo Allison and Breshad Perriman, TE Darren Fells, OT Penei Sewell (No. 7 overall draft pick), DT Levi Onwuzurike (No. 41 overall draft pick), DT Michael Brockers, CB Quinton Dunbar, K Randy Bullock, returner Kalif Raymond.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: Stafford, RBs Kerryon Johnson and Adrian Peterson, WRs Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola, TE Jesse James, DT Danny Shelton, CBs Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman, S Duron Harmon, K Matt Prater, returner Jamal Agnew.
CAMP NEEDS: The Lions’ new leaders in the front office, on the sideline and field are aiming to begin turning around a long-suffering franchise. Holmes, a former Los Angeles Rams executive, was given his first shot to be a GM. Ex-New Orleans Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell earned a second chance to lead an NFL team. He was 5-7 as Miami’s interim coach in 2015. Goff gets a chance to redeem himself after being dealt by the Rams for Stafford and two first-round draft picks.
KEY CAMP COMPETITIONS: Detroit’s strength used to be its receivers with Golladay, Jones and Amendola. The rebuilding team let each of those players leave in free agency and didn’t invest much to replace them by adding Williams, Allison and Perriman. Second-year pro Quintez Cephus and rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown will get every opportunity to push the trio of veterans for playing time.
EXPECTATIONS: While the retooled franchise has infused enthusiasm in players, a defense that doesn’t appear to be dramatically improved will likely lead to a fourth straight season with 10-plus losses. The offense may have a chance to control the clock with a running game that features a solid offensive line that can open holes for second-year pro D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.
FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +15000
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (16-3)
CAMP SITE: St. Joseph, Mo.
LAST YEAR: The Chiefs won a fifth straight division title and second consecutive AFC championship but failed to defend the Lombardi Trophy with a humbling 31-9 loss to Tampa Bay in February. QB Patrick Mahomes had one of his worst performances in the game behind a patchwork offensive line dominated by the Buccaneers’ pass rush. The Chiefs’ own pass rush was ineffective and a lack of talent in the secondary was exposed by Bucs QB Tom Brady and his wide receiver corps.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: LT Orlando Brown Jr., LG Joe Thuney, C Austin Blythe, DT Jarran Reed, RB Elijah McGuire, CB Mike Hughes, RB Jerrick McKinnon, TE Blake Bell, FS Will Parks, LB Nick Bolton, C Creed Humphrey, DE Joshua Kaindoh.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: LT Eric Fisher, RT Mitchell Schwartz, WR Sammy Watkins, CB Bashaud Breeland, TE Deon Yelder, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, CB Antonio Hamilton, RB Damien Williams, DT Mike Pennel.
CAMP NEEDS: Kansas City failed to land a playmaking CB in free agency or the draft and could look for a veteran to push Charvarius Ward and L’Jarius Sneed for playing time. The Chiefs also need a WR to step up opposite Tyreek Hill after losing Watkins to the Ravens in free agency. Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson have played the past couple seasons but neither has proven he can handle the load of a No. 2 wide receiver.
KEY CAMP COMPETITIONS: Brown and Thuney provide a solid left side of the OL but center and the right-side jobs are up for grabs. The Chiefs signed Blythe and drafted Humphrey and both will have a chance to earn the center role. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif returns from opt out and will compete with Andrew Wylie, Lucas Niang and Mike Remmers for guard and tackle spots on the right. Middle linebacker snaps are available between second-round pick Bolton and veterans Andrew Hitchens and Willie Gay Jr. Defensive tackle also bears watching with Chris Jones expected to slide to defensive end; Reed will compete for those snaps with Derrick Nnadi, Khalen Saunders and Tershawn Wharton.
EXPECTATIONS: As long as Mahomes is at quarterback and Andy Reid is the coach, the expectation is a Super Bowl championship. GM Brett Veach did a masterful job in rebuilding and upgrading the offensive line, though few changes on defense means the current group will have to improve. DE Frank Clark has yet to live up to his big contract and has dealt with legal problems throughout the offseason, and Jones has yet to prove he can provide a pass rush from the outside. FS Tyrann Mathieu has been a star but is seeking a contract extension while the rest of defensive backfield needs to show significant improvement.
FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +500