CHICAGO — Jeremy Colliton replaced a beloved figure with the Chicago Blackhawks. Then his first full season with the team was interrupted by a pandemic.
That’s a lot of adversity for a first-time NHL coach, but Colliton thinks it made him better at his job. He is looking forward to putting everything he learned to good use.
Colliton agreed to a two-year contract extension Tuesday, receiving a vote of confidence from President of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman on the eve of his third season behind the bench.
“I’ve had a chance to know Jeremy for a couple of years now and, you know, really solidified that connection that we’ve had,” Bowman said. “And the way that we see the game, the direction that we’re heading and what we want to focus on in the coming years. I think he’s a great candidate to move that forward.”
Colliton took over after Joel Quenneville was fired in November 2018, becoming the 38th coach in franchise history. Quenneville led the team to three Stanley Cup titles, and Colliton stepped into a room full of players who had grown accustomed to the system and mannerisms of the former NHL defenseman.
BOSTON — Willie O’Ree, who broke the NHL’s color barrier, is set have his jersey retired by the Boston Bruins. O’Ree will have his No. 22 jersey honored prior to the Bruins’ Feb. 18 game against the New Jersey Devils, the team announced.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks extend GM Schneider
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a contract extension with general manager John Schneider that will keep him tied to the franchise through the 2027 draft.
The Seahawks announced Schneider’s extension on Tuesday, three days after their season ended in a 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild-card playoff game. Schneider’s current contract was signed in 2016 and went through the 2021 season. The new deal keeps him on a similar timeline with head coach Pete Carroll, who signed a contract extension through the 2025 season last year.
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Gus Bradley as their new defensive coordinator Tuesday with the task of turning around one of the league’s worst units.
Bradley got his start in the NFL on Gruden’s staffs in Tampa Bay from 2006-08 before heading to Seattle, where he served as defensive coordinator for four seasons.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills signed running back Devonta Freeman to their practice squad Tuesday to add veteran depth after placing rookie Zack Moss on injured reserve. Freeman is a seventh-year player who was released by the New York Giants last week.
CLEVELAND — As the Browns anxiously wait for Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and top cornerback Denzel Ward to return from COVID-19 and join their playoff run, the team lost their replacements to injuries. Cleveland placed guard Michael Dunn and cornerback Robert Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday, losing two players who started Sunday’s playoff win at Pittsburgh while Bitonio and Ward remain sidelined with the virus.
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts longtime offensive line anchor Anthony Castonzo announced his retirement Tuesday, three days after a postseason loss at Buffalo and less than two weeks after undergoing season-ending surgery on his right ankle.
LINCOLN, Neb. — Running back Markese Stepp has transferred from Southern California to Nebraska, strengthening an area of need for the Cornhuskers following the departures of Dedrick Mills to the NFL and Wan’Dale Robinson to transfer.
BASEBALL
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky says Ben Jordan, a right-handed pitcher who played last season on the men’s basketball team because of a shortage of players, has died at age 22. The school release did not specify a cause of death.
GOLF
Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said Tuesday the club intends to allow a limited number of spectators for the Masters on April 8-11, provided it can be done safely, given the coronavirus pandemic.
In other areas, the Masters in April will be a lot like the last one in November. Ridley said it will be conducted with similar health and safety standards. Those standards last fall included mandatory COVID-19 testing and masks being worn.
Ridley said holding the Masters with only essential personnel made the club confident in its ability to stage a major championship with limited fans.
MOTOR SPORTS
LONDON — The start of the Formula One season was delayed by one week on Tuesday after the Australian Grand Prix was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the race in Melbourne moved from March to November, the season will now start in Bahrain on March 28.