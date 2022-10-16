Rutgers Ohio St Football
Buy Now

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will face the tough Iowa Hawkeyes defense Saturday morning in Columbus, Ohio.

 Jay LaPrete The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Are the Ohio State Buckeyes on an inevitable march to another championship? Or is it too early — and the schedule too easy so far — to get a good read on the Buckeyes’ full potential?

And can they avoid the out-of-nowhere traps during the second half of the season that have scuttled their hopes before?

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.