ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson gave Luka Garza fits around the basket, and Franz Wagner scored 21 points to lead No. 3 Michigan to a 79-57 victory over No. 9 Iowa on Thursday night.
The Wolverines (17-1, 12-1) passed yet another test against a highly ranked opponent, and they look increasingly alone atop the Big Ten, where every other team has at least four conference losses. Dickinson more than held his own against Garza in a much-anticipated matchup of two standout big men who have known each other for years.
Garza led the Hawkeyes (17-7, 11-6) with 16 points, but he shot 6 of 19 from the field. The 7-foot-1 Dickinson, who like Garza went to high school in the Washington area, showed early on he could defend the Iowa star without help inside. That helped Michigan become the first team to hold the Hawkeyes under 65 points all season.
The Wolverines led, 32-29, at halftime, then took control after what could have been a turning point in Iowa’s favor. Garza’s three-point play put the Hawkeyes up, 37-36 — and drew Dickinson’s third foul — but Michigan answered that with a 14-2 run that took place mostly while its starting center was on the bench.
Isaiah Livers scored 16 points for the Wolverines. Dickinson added 14.
There were some positives for the Hawkeyes in the first half. Their defense — thought to be a weakness — kept Michigan mostly under control in the first 20 minutes. Iowa has some health concerns, though. Jack Nunge was injured in the first half and walked off with some assistance. In the second half, Connor McCaffery went down with what appeared to be a left foot injury.