NASCAR is going from its smallest tracks to its biggest. After three straight short track events, the Cup and Xfinity series will race at 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama this weekend.
Ben Rhodes and Kyle Busch won exciting races in the Truck and Cup series on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend. Busch came from well behind to win when the two front-runners spun in the final turn. In Formula One, Ferrari continues to dominate and defending champion Max Verstappen hopes to get back to form after a blown engine forced him out of the race in Australia
NASCAR CUP SERIES
GEICO 500
Site: Talladega, Alabama.
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 10 a.m.; Sunday; race, 2 p.m. (FOX)
Track: Talladega Superspeedway.
Race distance: 188 laps, 500 miles.
Last year: Brad Keselowski won after starting 10th.
Last race: Kyle Busch grabbed the lead when leader Tyler Reddick and second-place Chase Briscoe made contact and spun in the final turn on the dirt at Bristol.
Fast facts: Busch beat Reddick to the checkered flag by 0.330 seconds to become the eighth different winner in nine races this season. It was his 60th career victory, ninth-best for a career, and tied him with Richard Petty for 18 seasons with at least one win. ... The top three in the points standings — Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano — are winless. ... The range of winners in the point standings goes from fourth-place William Byron, the only two-time winner thus far this season, to 23rd-place Denny Hamlin.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Ag-Pro 300
Site: Talladega, Alabama.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, race, 3 p.m. (FOX)
Track: Talladega Superspeedway.
Race distance: 113 laps, 300.58 miles.
Last year: Jeb Burton won after starting ninth.
Last race: Brandon Jones passed teammate Ty Gibbs at the start of a second overtime and won at Martinsville.
Fast facts: Jones’ victory gave Toyota a series-best four wins through eight races, all by Joe Gibbs Racing; Gibbs has the other three. ... A.J. Allmendinger, with top-10 runs in every race, leads Gibbs by 20 in the standings.
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Next race: May 6, Darlington, South Carolina.
FORMULA ONE
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Site: Imola, Italy.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:30 a.m., and qualifying, 10 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5:30 a.m, and sprint, 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8 a.m. (ESPN)
Track: Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.
Race distance: 63 laps, 192.034 miles.
Last year: Max Verstappen won after starting third.
Last race: Charles LeClerc kept up his hot start for Ferrari, winning the pole and then his second race of the year by more than 20 seconds in Australia.
Fast facts: LeClerc has also won two poles in three races and has a 34-point lead over George Russell of Mercedes and a 38-point edge over Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr.
Next race: May 8, Miami, Florida.
INDYCAR
Next race: May 1, Birmingham, Alabama.
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Brittany Force won in Top Fuel and Ron Capps won in Funny Car at Las Vegas.
Next event: April 24, Baytown, Texas.
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Next events: April 22 and 23, Granite City, Illinois.