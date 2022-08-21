CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed right-handed starter Keegan Thompson on the 15-day IL Saturday with low back tightness and recalled righty Anderson Espinoza from Triple-A Iowa.
The 27-year-old Thompson leads the Cubs in wins with a 9-5 record and 3.97 ERA in 25 games. He has made 17 starts since joining Chicago’s rotation on May 11.
Manager David Ross doesn’t believe Thompson’s injury is serious, but said it affected the righty on Friday against Milwaukee when he allowed five runs — all from home runs — in 3 2/3 innings in a second straight shaky start.
“Is it something we’re super long-term concerned about? No,” Ross said before Saturday’s rain-delayed game against the Brewers. “It makes a lot of sense to make sure we take care of this, this doesn’t pop up to be something major.”
Thompson has pitched 104 1/3 innings this season, the most for him since 2018 in the minors. He’s in his second year in the majors.
Espinoza was recalled from the minors for the sixth time this season. He is 0-2 with a 4.11 ERA in six games with the Cubs in 2022.
FOOTBALL
Rams lose Bruss for season, waive Blanton
LOS ANGELES — Rams rookie offensive lineman Logan Bruss is out for the season after tearing ligaments in his right knee during Los Angeles’ second preseason game.
The Rams on Saturday also waived tight end Kendall Blanton, a Super Bowl starter who made several big postseason receptions during their run to a championship.
Coach Sean McVay said Bruss tore his ACL and MCL during Los Angeles’ 24-20 loss to Houston on Friday night.
AUTO RACING
Elliott wins pole at Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup pole on Saturday at Watkins Glen International, edging Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson for the top spot.
Elliott, a two-time winner at The Glen, turned a fast lap of 1 minute, 10.477 seconds around the 2.45-mile natural terrain road course. Larson, who won last year’s race at The Glen, finished in 1:10.516, just ahead of Michael McDowell.
William Byron was fourth and Tyler Reddick, winner of the past two road races on the Cup schedule, will start fifth as Chevrolet took four of the top five spots.
AJ Allmendinger was sixth, followed by Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric, Daniel Suárez and Kyle Busch.
Larson holds off Allmendinger for Xfinity win
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Kyle Larson zoomed past Ty Gibbs and William Byron when the two leaders made contact with under five laps to go, then held off AJ Allmendinger to win the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.
GOLF
Zalatoris withdraws from BMW Championship
WILMINGTON, Del. — Will Zalatoris felt pain in his lower back and withdrew after four holes Saturday at the BMW Championship, saying he wanted to be ready for the FedEx Cup finale next week.
Zalatoris is coming off his first PGA Tour victory last week to start the PGA Tour’s postseason. The win moved him to the top of the FedEx Cup standings and to No. 9 in the world.
Korda makes up 7 shots to beat sister
SOTOGRANDE, Spain — American Nelly Korda shot a 5-under 67 Saturday to make up seven strokes on her sister Jessica Korda and win the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour.
Nelly Korda had bogeys on her second and final holes but it was still enough for a three-shot victory over her older sister, Spaniard Ana Pelaez Trivino and France’s Pauline Roussin.
Nelly Korda finished with a 13-under total at the La Reserva Club de Sotogrande.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.