CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed right-handed starter Keegan Thompson on the 15-day IL Saturday with low back tightness and recalled righty Anderson Espinoza from Triple-A Iowa.

The 27-year-old Thompson leads the Cubs in wins with a 9-5 record and 3.97 ERA in 25 games. He has made 17 starts since joining Chicago’s rotation on May 11.

The Associated Press

