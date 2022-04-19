A majority of the United States Hockey League playoff positions have already been decided, but a handful won’t be decided until the final night of the regular season on Saturday.
The top six teams in each conference will make the playoffs. The top two seeds in each conference receive first-round byes, while the No. 3 seed hosts No. 6 and No. 4 hosts No. 5 in best-of-3 series. The second round also follows a best-of-3 format, while the conference finals and Clark Cup Final shift to best-of-5.
Here is a capsule look at both playoff races, with teams listed in order of current standings:
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Chicago Steel (38-13-8-1, 85 points) — The Steel have clinched a top-two finish and the first-round bye that goes along with it. They also have the inside track to the top seed and clinch it with three points this weekend. Chicago, which has earned its fifth straight playoff berth, concludes the regular-season with a home-and-home series against Muskegon.
Dubuque Fighting Saints (39-16-2-3, 83 points) — Dubuque has also wrapped up at least second place and a first-round bye and trails Chicago by two points for the East lead. The Saints play a home-and-home series with Cedar Rapids this weekend. Dubuque can win the Cowbell Cup with one regulation win this weekend. The Saints own the USHL’s longest active playoff streak at 11 years, six more than Chicago.
Muskegon Lumberjacks (32-22-3-3, 70 points) — The Lumberjacks have clinched their fourth straight playoff berth and is locked into the No. 3 position, meaning home-ice advantage in the first round. Muskegon concludes with a home-and-home series against Chicago.
Youngstown Phantoms (28-22-6-4, 66 points) — The Phantoms, who missed the playoffs last season, will finish fourth and have home-ice in the first round of the playoffs. Youngstown finishes with a home-and-home series against Team USA’s U17s.
Madison Capitols (29-28-3-0, 61 points) — Madison, which has not made the playoffs since entering the USHL in 2014, can clinch a playoff berth with just one standings point this weekend after earning three of a possible four standings points against Cedar Rapids. The Capitols play a home-and-home series with last-place Green Bay this weekend.
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (28-29-2-1, 59 points) — The RoughRiders finish with a home-and-home series against Dubuque this weekend and can clinch a playoff berth with three standings points. Cedar Rapids did not play last season due to storm damage at its home arena.
Team USA (26-28-5-1, 58 points) — The U17s will need to sweep a home-and-home series against Youngstown and get a little help to qualify for the playoffs after missing out last season. The other half of the program is participating in the World U18 tournament overseas.
Eliminated — Green Bay (22-34-3-1) has gone 1-8-1 in its last 10.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Tri-City Storm (44-11-3-1, 92 points) — The Storm, a playoff qualifier for the fourth straight season, have clinched the Western Conference title and the Anderson Cup as USHL regular-season champs. They host Fargo tonight and finish with a home-and-home against Lincoln this weekend.
Sioux City Musketeers (39-16-4-1, 83 points) — The Musketeers are locked into second place and a first-round bye. They finish with a home-and-home series against Omaha. Sioux City made the playoffs for the third straight season.
Lincoln Stars (35-19-2-4, 76 points) — Lincoln is locked into third place and has home-ice advantage in the first round. The Stars finish with a home-and-home series against Tri-City. Lincoln missed the playoffs last season.
Omaha Lancers (30-24-4-2, 66 points) — The Lancers are locked into fourth and have home-ice advantage in the first round. Omaha finishes with a home-and-home against Sioux City. Omaha has made the playoffs for the second straight season.
Fargo Force (26-27-4-2, 58 points) — Fargo owns a slight edge on Waterloo for fifth place. The Force play Tri-City tonight and finish with a home-and-home with Sioux Falls this weekend. Fargo made the playoffs for the fifth straight season.
Waterloo Black Hawks (26-30-3-1, 56 points) — The Hawks finish with a home-and-home series against Des Moines and will need help to move into fifth place. Waterloo missed the playoffs last season.
Eliminated — Sioux Falls (18-35-3-3, 42 points) and Des Moines (18-36-3-2, 41 points) have both gone 3-7-0 in their last 10.