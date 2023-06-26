Bruins Canadiens Hockey
Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery (center) led his team to the Presidents’ Trophy in the National Hockey League this season. 

 Graham Hughes The Canadian Press

Several Bruins are gathering in Nashville for Monday night's NHL Awards show and some will no doubt walk away with the hardware for the incredible regular season the team had.

But just below the surface was not only the lingering pain of how that historic season ended far too early, but also that the salary crunch the club is facing will in some way break up that team.

