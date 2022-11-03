Vikings Hockenson Football
Buy Now

Newly acquired Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson prepares for practice on Wednesday in Eagan, Minn.

 Carlos Gonzalez The Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. — The heavy playbook study sessions facing T.J. Hockenson this week weren’t much of a worry at all for Minnesota’s newly acquired tight end.

Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on Wednesday, the first full day of his fast-tracked initiation. He has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Cherokee, Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.