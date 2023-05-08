NASCAR Kansas Auto Racing
Denny Hamlin does a burnout as he celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

 Colin E. Braley The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Denny Hamlin bumped Kyle Larson off the lead heading onto the backstretch of the final lap Sunday, giving him a clear path to the finish line at Kansas Speedway and ending his Hamlin’s 33-race winless drought in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Hamlin went to the front on the record 38th lead change of a chaotic race at Kansas for his fourth victory at the track and the 400th win overall for Joe Gibbs Racing. It was Hamlin’s first trip to victory lane since last year’s Coca-Cola 600.

