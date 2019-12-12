SAN DIEGO — Ken Harrelson, a former player who called Chicago White Sox games for 34 years, on Wednesday won the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick award for excellence in broadcasting.
The 78-year-old was an outfielder and first baseman from 1963-71 for the Kansas City Athletics, Boston, Cleveland and Washington, then had a 43-season broadcast career.
He started broadcasting for the Red Sox (1975-81) and switched to the White Sox in 1982. Harrelson became Chicago’s general manager after the 1985 season, left after one year and became a New York Yankees’ broadcaster in 1987. He returned to the White Sox broadcast crew from 1989 and stayed through 2018. A five-time Emmy Award winner, Harrelson will be recognized at the Hall in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 25, a day before induction ceremonies.
SAN DIEGO — Gerrit Cole quickly ended Stephen Strasburg’s tenure as baseball’s highest-paid pitcher. Cole agreed to a $324 million, nine-year contract with the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press.
SAN DIEGO — Free-agent shortstop Didi Gregorius is reuniting with manager Joe Girardi in Philadelphia, agreeing with the Phillies on a $14 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Gregorius spent the last five years with the New York Yankees, the first three playing for Girardi as Derek Jeter’s successor at shortstop.
SAN DIEGO — The New York Mets and right-hander Michael Wacha are nearing an agreement on a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press. The Mets have been in the market for a fifth starter to slot behind Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz. Wacha comes with upside, but also a checkered health history.
SAN DIEGO — The Chicago White Sox acquired right fielder Nomar Mazara from the Texas Rangers for minor league outfielder Steele Walker on Tuesday night. The clubs announced the deal at baseball’s annual winter meetings.
The 24-year-old Mazara has tantalizing power but produced mixed results over his first four big league seasons. The 6-foot-4 slugger batted .268 with 19 home runs, 66 RBIs and a .786 OPS this year.
SAN DIEGO — Reliever Blake Treinen reached agreement on a $10 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers just more than a week after Oakland declined to offer him a contract. The right-handed Treinen, a 2018 All-Star, posted a 0.78 ERA in ‘18 but raised it to 4.91 this year.
BASKETBALL
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist senior guard J.J. Culver became the fourth college basketball player to score 100 or more points in a game, reaching the century mark in a 124-60 win over Southwestern Adventist on Tuesday night.
Culver is the older brother of former Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver, who led the Red Raiders to the NCAA championship game for the first time last season and is a rookie with the Minnesota Timberwolves. J.J. Culver is the first college player to score at least 100 since Jack Taylor of Grinnell College, who scored an NCAA-record 138 points in a game in 2012 and followed that up with a 109-point effort in 2013.
FOOTBALL
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sales of a University of Tennessee T-shirt designed by a bullied fourth-grade boy in Florida have raised over $950,000 for an anti-bullying organization.
The fourth-grader had designed his own University of Tennessee logo to put over an orange T-shirt for his school’s college colors day this fall. In a Facebook post that went viral, the boy’s teacher said he was teased by classmates over his shirt with the homemade design. Tennessee’s VolShop website then created its own Tennessee shirt featuring the boy’s design. Tennessee officials said Wednesday that 112,715 shirts have been sold in the three months since.
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State junior running back Eno Benjamin declared Wednesday for the 2020 NFL draft.
Benjamin announced his decision on Instagram.
Benjamin is top 10 on Arizona State’s career list in rushing yards, touchdowns, attempts and 100-yard games. He also set the school single-game record with 312 yards rushing against Oregon State in 2018.
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two former University of Nebraska football players have been arrested after a reported off-campus sexual assault in Lincoln. Lincoln police said Katerian LeGrone, 19, and Andre Hunt, 20, were arrested at their residence Tuesday and taken to the Lancaster County Jail.
LeGrone was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, and Hunt was charged with aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault. The charges stem from a reported assault on Aug. 25.
LAS VEGAS — UNLV has hired Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo as its next head football coach.
Athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois announced Wednesday that Arroyo will succeed Tony Sanchez, who was fired Nov. 25 after going 19-40 in five seasons.
TENNIS
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Add another accolade to Ash Barty’s breakthrough 2019: WTA Player of the Year.
The Australian was announced Wednesday as the winner of the top year-end award for the women’s professional tennis tour, following her finish at No. 1 in the singles ranking and her first Grand Slam title at the French Open. Barty won a total of four tournaments and was the only woman to reach the second week at all four major championships this season. She also led the tour with 57 match wins.