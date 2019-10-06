BALTIMORE — Baltimore officials and the owners of the historic racetrack that hosts the Preakness Stakes reached an agreement Friday to keep the Triple Crown series’ middle jewel in the city.
The agreement, which is subject to approval of the General Assembly during its next session, ends a bitter dispute between owner The Stronach Group and the city over the future of Pimlico Race Course. Located in northwest Baltimore, the second-oldest track in America has been home to the famed annual race since 1909, but it is in need of a major overhaul, which has previously been estimated at nearly half a billion dollars.
Under the plan, The Stronach Group would donate the site to the city for community development in and around the track and an area hospital. The company would also build a new clubhouse, and the track would be rotated 30 degrees to the northeast to create parcels of land that could be sold for private development. The grandstand, whose dilapidated state forced the closure of 6,670 seats before this year’s Preakness, would be demolished.
The city expects the clubhouse to be used for community events. Renderings of the facility show athletic fields in the infield.
A study by the Maryland Stadium Authority last year said the facility should be torn down and rebuilt at a cost of $424 million. The track has fallen into further disarray — out-of-order restrooms embarrassed the track during Preakness Day this year — as Stronach steered renovation funding toward Laurel Park, where it had talked about moving the Preakness.
State law says the Preakness can be moved to another track in Maryland “only as a result of a disaster or emergency.”
FOOTBALL
ESPN’s “College GameDay” will begin the 2020 season in Dublin, where Navy will play Notre Dame.
The trip outside the United States will be the first for the show since it started going to games sites in 1993. ESPN announced it would take the show to Ireland during Saturday’s episode of “GameDay” from Gainesville, Florida.
Notre Dame-Navy is one of the oldest rivalries in college football. Next year’s game will be the 94th since 1927. The Midshipmen and Fighting Irish will play Saturday, Aug. 29, at Aviva Stadium. “GameDay” will start at 10 a.m. CDT, three hours before kickoff on ESPN. The game is part of the network’s new deal with the American Athletic Conference.
Navy and Notre Dame played in Dublin in 1996 and 2012.
CLEVELAND — Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. was fined $14,037 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after he fought with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey last week.
Beckham and Humphrey were flagged after they tangled in the third quarter of Cleveland’s 40-25 win. Humphrey, who played Beckham aggressively the entire game, was also assessed the same $14,037 penalty.
The league decided not to levy fines for fighting on the both players. First-time offenders are fined $35,096, according to the league’s fine schedule.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen has been cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol and is expected to play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Allen was hurt following a helmet-to-helmet hit early in the fourth quarter of a 16-10 loss to New England last weekend. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday before practicing fully on Friday, when Buffalo listed his status as questionable.
PHOENIX — Services for Arizona Cardinals owner William V. “Bill” Bidwill are planned for next week. The Cardinals announced a funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in Phoenix. Mourners will gather at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church to remember the 88-year-old, who died Wednesday.
GOLF
LAS VEGAS — Kevin Na matched his career-low Saturday with a 10-under 61 on a day of low scoring in Las Vegas to build a two-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay in the Shiners Hospitals for Children Open.
Na was pumping his fist after every putt down the stretch at the TPC Summerlin, which yielded six scores of 63 or better. Na, who lives in Las Vegas and won the 2011 event for his first PGA Tour title, set the tournament’s 54-hole record at 22-under 191.
MADRID — Jon Rahm shot an 8-under 63 on Saturday to match the course record and take a five-shot lead entering the final round of the Spanish Open.
The defending champion had a back-nine 28 to charge to the front at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. The crowd favorite hit eight birdies, two bogeys and an eagle in an eventful third round, putting him at 17 under for the tournament. Fellow Spaniards Rafa Cabrera Bello (70) and Samuel del Val (69) were tied for second place at 12 under.
Green starts fast for 64 to take LPGA lead
THE COLONY, Texas — Jaye Marie Green opened with eight birdies in 10 holes and made two big putts late for a 7-under 64 that gave her a one-shot lead Saturday going into the final round at the Volunteers of America Classic.
The final full field of the LPGA Tour season presents a big chance for Green and the three women right behind her, all looking for their first LPGA victory.
AUTO RACING
DOVER, Del. — Cole Custer raced to his seventh Xfinity Series victory of the season Saturday at Dover International Speedway. The 21-year-old Custer, who made his 100th start, proved he’s the driver to beat as NASCAR’s second-tier series gets set to move into the next round of the playoffs. John Hunter Nemechek, Brandon Jones, Ryan Sieg and Justin Haley were eliminated from championship contention.
Custer, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick have combined to win 19 of the 29 Xfinity Series races. Custer, Bell and Reddick are joined in the next round by Michael Annett, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric, and Chase Briscoe.
Allgaier finished second at Dover, followed by Cindric, Haley and Briscoe.