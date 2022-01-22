Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks overcome Grayson Allen’s ejection and beat the Chicago Bulls 94-90 on Friday night in Milwaukee.
Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points but missed a 3-pointer that would have put the Bulls ahead with 23 seconds left. Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton made two free throws with 15.8 seconds remaining to close out the scoring.
Clippers 102, 76ers 101 — At Philadelphia: Reggie Jackson scored 19 points and Los Angeles rallied from a 24-point deficit to beat Philadelphia.
Lakers 116, Magic 105 — At Orlando, Fla.: LeBron James scored 29 points as Los Angeles rallied to beat Orlando.
Hornets 121, Thunder 98 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Terry Rozier scored 24 points, Miles Bridges added 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Charlotte beat Oklahoma City.
Hawks 110, Heat 108 — At Atlanta: Trae Young scored 28 points, Kevin Huerter added 21 and Atlanta won its third straight game after nearly blowing an 18-point lead.
Raptors 109, Wizards 105 — At Washington: Fred VanVleet hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 59 seconds to play, and Toronto hung on to beat Washington after blowing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead.
Trail Blazers 109, Celtics 105 — At Boston: Jusuf Nurkic grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a shot from the lane with 14 seconds left as Portland beat Boston.