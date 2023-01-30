Farmers Insurance Open Golf
Max Homa celebrates after winning the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Saturday in San Diego.

 Gregory Bull The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — Max Homa did what his beloved Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t do in October — win in San Diego.

The L.A.-area native came from five shots off the lead to win the Farmers Insurance Open by two strokes over Keegan Bradley on Saturday at Torrey Pines, where Jon Rahm imploded early and missed a shot at winning his third straight start and moving to No. 1 in the world.

