LOS ANGELES — A proposed Saudi-financed rival golf league took a big hit Sunday morning when Dustin Johnson said he was “fully committed” to the PGA Tour.
Johnson added his name to a growing list of golf’s top players who have said they are not interested in taking guaranteed riches from the “Super Golf League” that Greg Norman and his LIV Golf Investments are behind.
Each of the top eight players in the world who have been asked now have indicated they don’t plan to sign up for the Saudi-backed league. That doesn’t include some of golf’s other marquee players who have said they are not interested, such as Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth.
Johnson, a two-time major champion who has spent more time at No. 1 in the world than any of the current players — he now is at No. 6 — had kept his intentions quiet over the last few months, leading to speculation he would join.
“I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committed to the PGA Tour,” he said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family.”
NAPLES, Fla. — Already the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history, Bernhard Langer completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday for his record fourth Chubb Classic title.
Langer won at 64 years, 5 months, 23 days to push his victory total to 43 on the 50-and-over tour, two behind Hale Irwin for the record, and win for the 16th straight season. The German star became the oldest tour winner in October at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Virginia.
Langer closed with his second straight 4-under 68, birdieing the par-5 18th on Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course for the third day in a row, to finish at 16-under 200. He beat Tim Petrovic by three strokes after taking a two-stroke lead into the final round.
BASKETBALL
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa senior Monika Czinano announced Sunday that she will return for a fifth year of eligibility in the 2022-23 season. Czinano ranks third nationally in field-goal percentage (.649), 11th in field goals made (196), 16th in points per game (20.2), 33rd in total points (465) and 36th in free-throw percentage (.859).
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Aleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists and the surging Florida Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks on 5-2 on Sunday for their third straight win.
Aaron Ekblad, Brandon Montour, MacKenzie Weegar and Anton Lundell also scored as Eastern Conference-leading Florida won for the seventh time in eight games and finished a five-game road trip at 4-1-0.
Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which dropped its third straight overall and seventh in a row at home (0-6-1). Caleb Jones added a late goal for Chicago.
MOTOR SPORTS
POMONA, Calif. — Justin Ashley won the Top Fuel final in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series opener Sunday, beating Austin Prock in the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals. Ashley had a 3.694-second run at 314.53 mph for his third career victory.
Robert Hight won in Funny Car, and Erica Enders in Pro Stock. Hight won the Winternationals for the fifth time. Four-time season champion Enders raced to her 34th career victory.
WRESTLING
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa wrestlers Caleb Rathjen and Patrick Kennedy each won titles Sunday the Last Chance Open in Ames, Iowa.
Rathjen advanced through the opening round with an overtime decision and won by identical 11-5 scores in the semis and finals to win the 149-pound open division. Kennedy won the 165-pound bracket win a 3-0 mark.
TENNIS
MARSEILLE, France — Second-seeded Andrey Rublev beat No. 3 Felix Auger-Aliassime, 7-5, 7-6 (4), to win the Open 13 tournament on Sunday, clinching his ninth career title and first for almost a year.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Cameron Norrie won the third ATP Tour title of his career Sunday, the No. 1 seed beating second-seeded Reilly Opelka 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4) in the Delray Beach Open. All three of those titles for Norrie have come in the last seven months.
RIO DE JANEIRO — Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, 6-4, 6-2, to win the Rio Open on Sunday. The 18-year-old Alcaraz overcame third-seeded Schwartzman in the final in 1 hour, 26 minutes.