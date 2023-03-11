Bryan Ramos hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning and Seby Zavala hit a solo shot in the eighth, and the Chicago White Sox held off the Chicago Cubs, 4-3, on Friday in Mesa, Ariz.

Lucas Giolito struck out six and allowed one unearned run on three hits and two walks over three innings for the White Sox.

