ARLINGTON, Texas — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson had his suspension for making contact with an umpire late last month cut from three to two games.
Anderson sat out the afternoon game at the Texas Rangers to begin the suspension, which will end with the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City on Tuesday. Leury Garcia, primarily a second baseman, was in Sunday’s starting lineup at shortstop.
Major League Baseball suspended the All-Star shortstop Anderson for three games initially (and fined him an undisclosed amount) for making contact on July 29 with plate umpire Nick Mahrley during an argument.
Anderson appealed, and his suspension was reduced.
“We just picked a day … seemed to make the most sense,” manager Tony La Russa said of starting the suspension.
Anderson is hitting .301 this season, but hasn’t had a hit in his last 15 at-bats.
In other roster moves, the White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte and optioned RHP reliever Tanner Banks.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins say outfielder Alex Kirilloff will undergo season-ending surgery on his right wrist. The 24-year-old Kirilloff will travel with Minnesota on its road trip to Los Angeles and undergo ulnar shortening surgery on Tuesday. A procedure last July on the same wrist ended his rookie season.
FOOTBALL
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt participated in team drills for first time in three days after demanding a trade. Hunt is the final year of a two-year, $12 million deal he signed two years ago, but is asking for a long-term extension.
The 27-year-old has been productive during his three seasons for Cleveland. But he missed nine games last season with calf and ankle injuries. Hunt’s situation adds more drama for the Browns, who are waiting to see how quarterback long Deshaun Watson will be suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
GOLF
MUIRFIELD, Scotland — Ashleigh Buhai recovered from throwing away a five-shot lead at the Women’s British Open by beating In Gee Chun in a playoff to win her first major title.
With the light fading, Buhai made a superb bunker shot on the fourth playoff hole to leave herself with a short par putt while Chun settled for a bogey. Buhai calmly rolled in from less than three feet and then clutched her face in relief. Hinako Shibuno of Japan finished one shot back in third after missing a chip from just off the green that would have made it a three-way playoff.
NEWPORT, Wales — Callum Shinkwin claimed his second European tour title with a four-shot victory in the Cazoo Open. The Englishman shot 1-under 70 in the final round and finished on 12-under 272 overall at Celtic Manor where he has now finished first, fourth and eighth in his last three visits. A late charge from Scotland’s Connor Syme secured second place on eight under.
CALGARY, Alberta — Jerry Kelly missed a chance to win in regulation and then made short work in the playoff Sunday with a 4-foot birdie putt to win the Shaw Charity Classic for his third title of the season on the PGA Tour Champions.
Kelly closed with a 3-under 67 and won the playoff over John Huston, who shot 65 in one of his best chances to win in his 11 years on the 50-and-older circuit.
TENNIS
WASHINGTON — Nick Kyrgios followed up his run to the Wimbledon final by winning the Citi Open title for the second time. Kyrgios hit 12 aces and saved the only break point he faced in the men’s final Sunday to beat Yoshihito Nishioka. 6-4, 6-3. Kyrgios also won the Washington tournament in 2019.
Liudmila Samsonova hit 10 aces and won her second career WTA title by coming back to beat sixth-seeded Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the women’s final earlier Sunday.
HOCKEY
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan promoted Brandon Naurato to interim hockey coach for one season on Sunday, two days after cutting ties with coach Mel Pearson following an investigation into the program.
An investigation revealed in part that Pearson pressured student-athletes to lie about COVID-19 contact tracing last year. Pearson was 99-64-16 at Michigan over five seasons. Naurato was on Pearson’s staff last season after he was a player development consultant with the Detroit Red Wings for three seasons. He was a forward for the Wolverines and played minor league hockey for four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.