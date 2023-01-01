APTOPIX Bills Bears Football
Buy Now

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields drops back to throw against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago last Saturday. The Bears visit the Detroit Lions today.

 Nam Y. Huh

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions put themselves in the playoff picture by being one of the NFL’s hottest teams, winning six of seven and barely losing to Buffalo during a surprising and successful stretch.

With a chance to potentially secure an NFC wild-card berth, the Lions went cold in Carolina and lost by two touchdowns.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.