Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back to throw against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.

CHICAGO — As Chicago Bears players attempted to thaw out inside the home locker room after Saturday afternoon’s 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, they tried to describe the extreme conditions they had endured for the previous three-plus hours.

The kickoff temperature at Soldier Field: 9 degrees. With a windchill of minus-12.

