ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos haven’t lost a game yet, but they have lost five starters in two weeks and the latest injury, to inside linebacker Josey Jewell, appears the most serious.
Coach Vic Fangio wouldn’t confirm reports Monday that the fourth-year inside linebacker is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle.
“Yeah, they’re still doing the testing on him, don’t have a total verdict on him yet,” Fangio said a day after the Broncos’ 23-13 win at Jacksonville.
Teammates, however, were talking as though they’d be without their defensive play-caller for some time.
“I just was having breakfast with him, kind of talking with him about things and telling him I’m here for him, anything he needs,” said fill-in Justin Strnad, who missed his rookie season last year after breaking his wrist in training camp. “That’s something I went through last year, so anything he needs, I’m here to help him.”
Bruised ribs for Miami’s Tagovailoa
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — For the Miami Dolphins, Sunday was bad. Monday was at least somewhat better.
A battery of tests run on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa failed to show any serious problems other than bruised ribs, raising at least the possibility that he could play next weekend when the Dolphins (1-1) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0).
Tagovailoa was knocked out of the Dolphins’ 35-0 loss to Buffalo on Sunday after just two series and eight plays. He ended up on the turf after three of those plays, sacked twice on the first series and then injured on the final play of Miami’s second possession. He was taken from the sideline on a cart and didn’t return, though the Dolphins have hope that he can play in Week 3.
Wentz has 2 sprained ankles, status unclear
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz sprained both ankles during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams and coach Frank Reich said Monday he’s not sure when Wentz will return.
The former North Dakota State star limped off the field midway through the fourth quarter after his right leg got twisted in a pile. He did not return. Reich said Wentz injured his left ankle earlier in the game and played through the pain.
Browns’ Landry week-to-week with knee sprain
CLEVELAND — Jarvis Landry has pushed through the pain of numerous injuries throughout his durable NFL career. He finally succumbed to one.
Landry, who has missed just one game with an injury in nine years as a pro, could be sidelined for multiple weeks with a sprained medial collateral ligament suffered early in Sunday’s 31-21 win over Houston.
The five-time Pro Bowler got hurt while being tackled at the end of a 9-yard completion on Cleveland’s second offensive play.
Nebraska RB Ervin out indefinitely
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin Jr. is out indefinitely, and possibly for the season, with a knee injury he sustained in the loss at Oklahoma.
Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Ervin has an injury to his right patellar tendon, which runs from the bottom of the kneecap to the top of the shinbone.
BASEBALL
Severino rejoins Yankees after missing 2 years
NEW YORK — Pitcher Luis Severino was activated by the New York Yankees before Monday’s series opener against Texas and is in position to make his first major league appearance in nearly two years.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he plans to use the two-time All-Star out of the bullpen. New York began the day 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot.
The 27-year-old Severino has completed his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020. The right-hander made four minor league appearances totaling 10 2/3 innings for Tampa, Hudson Valley and Somerset, allowing four runs, five hits and one home run with three walks and 15 strikeouts.
BASKETBALL
Pac-12, SWAC forming partnership
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 and the Southwestern Athletic Conference are forming a basketball educational and scheduling partnership. The partnership announced Monday will include home-and-home series between the member institutions in each conference. The partnership in men’s and women’s basketball will begin in November 2022 with two-year home-and-home series through 2026.
SWIMMING
Olympic champ hospitalized with COVID-19
NAPLES, Italy — Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Wilson, who is fully vaccinated, was forced to withdraw from the International Swim League competition in Naples, Italy because of the diagnosis.
Wilson wrote on her Instagram account that she was “moved into hospital for further care and observation.” She said a full recovery is expected.