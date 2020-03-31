MACOMB, Ill. — Rob Jeter was hired on Monday as the head men’s basketball coach at Western Illinois after spending the last two seasons as an assistant at Minnesota.
Jeter has coached for 25 years, with seven NCAA Tournament appearances. Two of those came during his 11-season tenure as head coach from 2005-16 at Milwaukee, where the Panthers won two regular-season Horizon League titles and two conference tournament championships. They won 20-plus games five times.
Jeter has also had stints as an assistant at UNLV, Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Marquette and UW-Platteville, his alma mater. As a player, he helped lead the Pioneers to the NCAA Division III title in 1991 under coach Bo Ryan, whom he worked for at three different programs.
ESPN to showcase classic Finals games
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN will air NBA doubleheaders on Wednesday nights during April showcasing key NBA Finals games.
The doubleheaders begin this Wednesday with two games from the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, where the Cavaliers became the first team in league history to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win the title. The final two games from Miami’s 2013 title run will air April 8. The rest of the month will feature the clinching games from the Lakers’ titles in 2009 and ‘10, Boston’s 2008 championship run and the final games for Shaquille O’Neal with the Lakers and LeBron James with Miami.
Michigan’s Livers applies to NBA draft
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan forward Isaiah Livers is applying for early entry into the NBA draft. The school said Livers is not hiring an agent and would work with the Michigan coaching staff during the pre-draft processes.
Livers has started 46 games in three seasons at Michigan. He led the Wolverines in scoring this season at 12.9 points per game, although he was limited to 21 games because of injury problems.
Martin leaving Arizona State early
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State junior point guard Remy Martin declared for the NBA draft on Monday.
Martin led the Sun Devils with 19.1 points. 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 2019-20, putting them on the cusp of a third straight NCAA Tournament appearance before efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus led to the cancellation of the college basketball postseason. He was named first team all-Pac-12 by The Associated Press.
Mississippi State’s Perry to draft
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry has entered the NBA draft.
Perry announced his decision Sunday on social media and was congratulated by the school in a tweet. He said “we are navigating uncharted waters” with coronavirus in the tweet but added “this too shall pass.” Perry also said after talking with family and MSU coach Ben Howland that it was time to continue on the next level of basketball as a professional.
FOOTBALL
Packers re-sign return specialist Ervin
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are keeping running back/return specialist Tyler Ervin. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday that the team has re-signed Ervin, who played in four regular-season games and two playoff contests for Green Bay last season.
The Packers claimed Ervin off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 3. Ervin averaged 26.7 yards on six kickoff returns and 9.6 yards on 11 punt returns for Green Bay during the regular season.
Reid seeks to have CBA vote overturned
Free agent safety Eric Reid wants the NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement invalidated over language added following ratification of the pact earlier this month.
He is calling for an investigation and a re-vote.
In a letter to the NFLPA on Monday, Reid’s lawyers said language posted on the players association’s website after passage of the agreement by a 1,019-959 vote on March 15 contains different language than the one players signed off on. The new CBA is set to begin with the upcoming 2020 season and extend through 2030.
The letter from attorneys Ben Meiselas and Ray Genco highlight a difference in wording in the section about the league’s disability plan that affects hundreds, and potentially thousands, of ex-players who applied for Social Security disability insurance payments before Jan. 1, 2015. In the version the players received and approved, those offsets applied only to players who applied after Jan. 1, 2015.
Chargers sign kick returner Jennings
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Darius Jennings has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team said Monday.
Jennings spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, and has been utilized more as a returner than wide receiver. He led the league in kick return average in 2018 (31.7 yards) and had a 94-yard return for a touchdown against Miami. Jennings entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 2015. He appeared in eight games for the Titans last season and was a restricted free agent, but was not offered a contract.
Steelers add 3 former XFL players
PITTSBURGH — A stint in the XFL has landed three players jobs with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team signed defensive end Dewayne Hendrix, safety Tyree Kinnel and linebacker/long snapper Christian Kuntz to one-year deals on Monday. All three played in the XFL, which suspended operations earlier this month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BASEBALL
Sale undergoes elbow surgery
BOSTON — Red Sox starter Chris Sale had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow on Monday, his 31st birthday, waiting 11 days after doctors said he needed the operation because of difficulty in scheduling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said the team worked with doctors to make sure the procedure didn’t burden an already-stressed healthcare system.
Dr. Neal ElAttrache replaced Sale’s ulnar collateral ligament at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles; the Red Sox said the surgery was a success. Sale is expected to miss 14-15 months.