Clemson is the preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, a poll featuring nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at what has already been taken by the pandemic from an uncertain college football season.
Ohio State (1,504 points) was a close No. 2 behind Trevor Lawrence and Clemson (1,520), which starts atop the rankings for the second straight season.
Alabama is No. 3, Southeastern Conference rival Georgia is No. 4 and defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma is No. 5. Defending national champion LSU is No. 6.
All Division I teams were eligible for the preseason AP Top 25, but after the season starts, only teams scheduled to play in the fall are eligible. That leaves 76 FBS teams from which to choose.
If a spring season is played, the AP will consider doing rankings for those teams, too.
Iowa State is ranked No. 23 and Iowa No. 24.
CFP to release 1st rankings Nov. 17
The College Football Playoff unveiled a revised schedule Monday for its weekly rankings, with the first set pushed back two weeks to Nov. 17 and the final list now on tap for Dec. 20.
The pandemic has caused the 10 major college football conferences to rearrange their schedules, with some delaying the start 1-3 weeks. Leagues are also preparing to push back their championship games to as late as Dec. 19. Four conferences — including the Big Ten and Pac-12 — have postponed the fall season altogether.
Ravens’ Jackson returns to practice
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Monday morning after a confusing two-day absence.
The NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player missed practice Saturday with what assistant head coach David Culley called a tired arm, and after another no-show Sunday, coach John Harbaugh said it was a “soft-tissue thing.” ESPN reported Sunday night that Jackson was dealing with a minor groin injury.
Jackson was not especially mobile during the “shells” practice (shoulder pads and helmets), but he had a solid day passing.
BASEBALL
Tropical storm alters Angels-Astros series
HOUSTON — Houston’s game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday has been moved to today and will be played as part of a doubleheader because of Tropical Storm Laura.
The Astros were supposed to wrap up a four-game series with the Angels on Thursday afternoon. Instead, they will play a doubleheader starting at 3:05 p.m. today. Laura could make landfall on the Gulf coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
Wednesday’s game, which was scheduled to start at 8:10 p.m., was moved up to 12:10 p.m because of the impending storm.
Indians’ Francona to miss Twins series
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss the club’s three-game series against Minnesota this week while he continues to deal with health issues.
Francona underwent another procedure Friday at the Cleveland Clinic to address a gastrointestinal condition that has bothered him for nearly a year.
The 61-year-old Francona already has missed 17 games and the club will be without him as they take on the AL Central-leading Twins, who lead the Indians by 1 1/2 games going into Monday’s series opener.
Mets to return today against Miami
NEW YORK — The New York Mets will resume play today after no additional members tested positive for COVID-19 since the team learned of two infections that caused four games to be postponed last week, Major League Baseball said.
The league said in a statement that all the Mets’ subsequent tests, including those taken Sunday, were negative and the team was returning to baseball activities Monday at Citi Field. A doubleheader against the Miami Marlins was scheduled for today beginning at 4:10 p.m., with the Mets the home team for the first game and the Marlins the home team for the second.
HOCKEY
Avalanche lose Grubauer, Johnson
The Colorado Avalanche could be without two important players for the rest of their second-round series against the Dallas Stars.
Coach Jared Bednar on Monday said goaltender Philipp Grubauer and defenseman Erik Johnson are out indefinitely with injuries. Grubauer appeared to pull something three minutes into the second period of Game 1 Saturday night and needed assistance to get off the ice, while Johnson left later after a collision with Dallas forward Blake Comeau.
BASKETBALL
76ers fire coach after early exit
PHILADELPHIA — Patient and positive, Brett Brown was the perfect coach for the Philadelphia 76ers when they set up a long-term home in the NBA basement. They’ll be looking for someone else now that they want to be on top.
The 76ers fired coach Brown on Monday, a day after his seventh season ended in a first-round postseason sweep.
GOLF
Mickelson leads in Champions debut
RIDGEDALE, Mo. — Just about the only poor shot Phil Mickelson hit in his PGA Tour Champions debut was a wayward iron off the tee. He still turned it into a birdie.
It was one of five straight on the back nine Monday for the five-time major champion, who decided to make his over-50 debut this week after missing the cut at The Northern Trust and getting eliminated from the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs. Mickelson shot a 10-under 61 to take a one-shot lead.
TENNIS
Ostapenko withdraws from U.S. Open
NEW YORK — Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, pulled out of the U.S. Open on Monday, citing a change of schedule. She is the latest woman with a Grand Slam title or high ranking to withdraw from the tournament that begins next week amid the coronavirus pandemic.