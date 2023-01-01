Clemente-50th Anniversary
Roberto Clemente of the Pittsburgh Pirates is seen in Tampa, Fla., March 3, 1963. Fifty years after his death, Clemente, the skillful outfielder, remains one of the most revered figures in Puerto Rico and Latin America. His graceful flare and powerful arm were unrivaled in his era, but his humanitarian efforts are perhaps his greatest legacy. Half a century after he played, many of today’s Latino baseball players credit him for paving the way. (AP Photo/Preston Stroup, File)

 Preston Stroup

PITTSBURGH — New Year's Eve marked 50 years since a plane carrying Roberto Clemente crashed while delivering earthquake relief supplies to Nicaragua. In those five decades, the iconic Pirates outfielder's legacy has soared to incredible and unimaginable heights.

In many ways, how Clemente is remembered matches how he carried himself as a player and person: flash and flair buttressed by tireless preparation and dedication, Clemente considering it his personal duty to perform for fans and be there for his teammates, whatever the cost.

