Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
Bottom line: No. 23 Wisconsin presents a tough challenge for Iowa, which has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Wisconsin is coming off a 74-69 win at Purdue in its most recent game. The Hawkeyes defeated Maryland, 80-75, at home on Monday.
Stepping up: Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis has averaged 18.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while Brad Davison has put up 14.5 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Hawkeyes, Keegan Murray has averaged 22.8 points and 7.6 rebounds while Patrick McCaffery has put up 9.6 points.
Mighty Murray: Keegan Murray has connected on 35.6 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7-for-15 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.
Unbeaten when: Wisconsin is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 61 points. The Badgers are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than that.
Streak stats: Wisconsin has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 72.
Did you know: Wisconsin has turned the ball over on just 12.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fourth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.
MARYLAND (8-5, 0-2) at ILLINOIS (10-3, 3-0)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Bottom line: Maryland looks for its fourth straight win over Illinois at State Farm Center. Illinois’ last win at home against the Terrapins came on Jan. 7, 2015.
Leading the charge: Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn has averaged 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds while Alfonso Plummer has put up 16.8 points. For the Terrapins, Eric Ayala has averaged 15.2 points and 4.8 rebounds.
Undefeated when: Illinois is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Fighting Illini are 3-3 when opponents score more than 64 points.
Accounting for assists: The Illini have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Terrapins. Illinois has an assist on 59 of 98 field goals (60.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Maryland has assists on 35 of 80 field goals (43.8 percent) during its past three games.
Did you know: Illinois is ranked second among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41.5 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.