The regular-season finale left a bitter taste in the mouths of Cascade’s girls basketball players.
A three-point loss to rival Beckman Catholic ended a 10-game winning streak and handed the Cougars just their second loss of the season.
They’ll get a chance to repay the favor in a few days.
Devin Simon scored a game-high 25 points and the Iowa Class 2A No. 6-ranked Cougars rolled to a 72-26 victory over Clayton Ridge in a 2A Region 5 quarterfinal on Tuesday in Cascade, Iowa.
Molly Roling added 21 points and Alyssa Lux added 13 to become just the fifth player in program history to score 1,000 career points.
The Cougars (19-2) will host Friday’s regional semifinal against the rival Trailblazers, who beat Cascade, 52-49, in Cascade on Feb. 7. The Cougars won their Dec. 20 meeting in Dyersville, 51-32.
Beckman Catholic 62, MFL/Mar-Mac 45 — At Monona, Iowa: Reese Osterhaus scored 19 points, Lil McDermott added 12 and Shelby Pirc delivered 11 points and 10 rebounds, and the Trailblazers (12-10) pulled away in the second quarter to beat the Bulldogs in their Class 2A Region 5 quarterfinal.
Calamus-Wheatland 50, Bellevue Marquette 39 — At Wheatland, Iowa: The Mohawks bowed out in the Class 1A Region 3 quarterfinals and ended the season 15-8.
Maquoketa Valley 61, Turkey Valley 38 — At Jackson Junction, Iowa: The Wildcats upset Turkey Valley in a Class 1A Region 6 quarterfinal and improved to 15-9. Maquoketa Valley will play Edgewood-Colesburg in the regional semifinals on Friday in Elkader.
Cuba City 59, Platteville 53 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Cubans outlasted the Hillmen in a non-conference clash between two of the top teams in southwest Wisconsin.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Western Dubuque 83, Maquoketa 78 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Kanyon Bryte scored 20 points, Daviyon Gaston added 14, Will Hoefer had 12 and Colton McIlrath 10 as the Bobcats held off the Cardinals. Tye Hardin scored 16 points to lead Maquoketa, which got 15 points from Carter Meyer, 14 from Kasey Coakley, 13 from Lucas Ihrig and 10 from Nolan Ehlinger.
Dubuque Senior 82, Waterloo West 74 — At Nora Gym: Hayden Jacobsmeier scored 18 points, Jon Wille added 16, and Jalen Johnson, Tevin Schultz and Jacob Williams finished with 12 apiece as the Rams improved to 17-3.
Cedar Falls 81, Dubuque Hempstead 32 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Jonny Muehring scored 12 points to lead the Mustangs in a loss to the Tigers.
Dubuque Wahlert 51, Linn-Mar 44 — At Wahlert Gym: The Golden Eagles knocked off the Lions in Mississippi Valley Conference action.
Decorah 57, West Delaware 44 — At Manchester, Iowa: Hayden Lyness scored 11 points and Griffin Lott had 10, but the Hawks (12-10) closed the regular season with a loss to the Vikings.
Fennimore 65, Cuba City 49 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Brady Larson scored 23 points and Evan Larson added 12 as the Golden Eagles upset the Cubans. Max Lucey led Cuba City with 23 points.
Darlington 55, Mineral Point 53 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Redbirds knocked off the Pointers in a critical SWAL showdown.
Southwestern 69, Riverdale 42 — At Muscoda, Wis.: Landon Rogers scored 15 points and Tyler Brotzman added 14 as the Wildcats blitzed Riverdale.
Potosi 87, Belmont 45 — At Potosi, Wis.: Gavin Wunderlin scored 24 of his 29 points in the first half, including the 1,000th of his career, and Sam Udelhofen added 23 as the Chieftains routed the Braves.
