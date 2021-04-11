Mitch Keller pitched five efficient innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates used an early burst to chase Zach Davies in an 8-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night in Pittsburgh.
Phil Evans hit his team-high third homer as the Pirates ended a six-game losing streak.
Keller (1-1), a former Cedar Rapids Prairie prep, bounced back from a rough 2021 debut by allowing one run. The 25-year-old struck out seven and walked just one.
Javy Báez had two of Chicago’s eight hits. Kris Bryant collected an RBI double in the first for the Cubs and Joc Pederson added an RBI single late but Chicago mustered little else against Keller and three relievers.
Marlins 3, Mets 0 — At New York: Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a stunning homer off an otherwise dominant Jacob deGrom, Trevor Rogers beat the two-time Cy Young Award winner for the second time and Miami blanked New York.
Giants 4, Rockies 3 — At San Francisco: Brandon Crawford delivered the decisive hit for a second straight day, connecting for a three-run homer in the sixth inning as San Francisco beat Colorado.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Royals-White Sox postponed — At Chicago: The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox will have to wait at least another day to resume their series after Saturday’s game was postponed because of rain. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader May 14.
Mariners 4, Twins 3 (10 innings) — At Minneapolis: Mitch Haniger homered and hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, giving Seattle a victory over Minnesota. All three of Minnesota’s losses this season have come in the 10th.
Rays 4, Yankees 0 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Austin Meadows and Randy Arozarena homered off Domingo Germán, helping Tampa Bay extend its mastery over AL East rival New York.
Athletics 7, Astros 3 — At Houston: Ramón Laureano hit a two-run homer, rookie Seth Brown connected for his first big league home run and Oakland beat Houston.
Indians 11, Tigers 3 — At Cleveland: Aaron Civale allowed just three hits while dominating Detroit over 7 2/3 innings and was backed by five home runs, including Jordan Luplow’s three-run shot, as Cleveland pounded the Tigers.