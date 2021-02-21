DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — AJ Allmendinger is back, racing for wins this time, and eager to help young Kaulig Racing reach the big show.
Allmendinger will run his first Cup race since the 2018 season finale in Kaulig’s first Cup race not at a superspeedway. The team last week made its second Daytona 500 — a critical first step in trying to become a full-time Cup team — and now its dusted off ol’ ‘Dinger to take another shot today on Daytona’s road course.
Allmendinger is a ringer with 15 appearances in the Rolex 24 sports car race in Daytona. Nearly everyone else? The bulk of the Cup field ran it for the very first time last August, when the pandemic pushed Daytona’s winding 14-turn, 3.61-mile circuit onto the calendar for the first time.
His familiarity with Daytona made Allmendinger the smart pick for Matt Kaulig to take another step forward. NASCAR added today’s road course race to the schedule in December and Kaulig persuaded his “trophy hunter” Allmendinger to help pull the team to the top level.
“I am pumped to be racing in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing,” Allmendinger said.
Allmendinger was weary of the grind when he lost his job at the end of 2018. He had no desire to drive for mediocre teams just to have a seat. He decided to move on with his life.
He planned to do television work and maybe moonlight for team owners he considers friends. Kaulig kept Allmendinger engaged in 2019 by giving him quality cars that could win in five Xfinity races. The program swelled to 11 races last season and the “Trophy Hunter” had three victories in 16 starts.
Allmendinger was helping Kaulig grow a program. The team started in 2016 and this season Allemendinger will run full time for the Xfinity championship as one of three Kaulig contenders. He’ll also drive select Cup races as part of Kaulig’s development.
Having a central role in Kaulig’s push to the top has made NASCAR enjoyable again for Allmendinger. He remembered last week when Kaz Grala made his first Daytona 500 start just how special the sport had once been to him.
“I was standing next to Kaz by the car during driver intros and I think veterans sometimes, we lose sight of how big the 500 is,” Allmendinger said. “When you are just standing there and you see somebody who has made his first 500, his eyes lit up — it made me feel good.”
GOING FOR FIVE — NASCAR champion Chase Elliott Elliott has won the last four points-paying Cup races dating to 2019, a streak that includes NASCAR’s debut on Daytona’s course last August.
He fell short in the Clash after spinning good friend Ryan Blaney in the 13th of the 14 turns as the two raced for the victory. Kyle Busch cruised past Elliott and Blaney for the win. Blaney had words with his buddy as they stood alongside Blaney’s wrecked car.
McDOWELL’S MOMENTUM — Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell has a strong opportunity today to give Front Row Motorsports the best start in team history.
The team has always concentrated on its road course and superspeedway programs because those circuits give small teams a competitive chance. These are the exact tracks where FRM thought it would do well, and a pandemic scheduling change gave FRM a legitimate two-week chance.
The longshot Daytona 500 win earned McDowell his first playoff berth.