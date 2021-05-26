Joc Pederson hit two home runs, Jake Arrieta beat Pittsburgh for the third time this season and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Pirates, 4-3, Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.
Pederson hit a solo shot in the third inning, and his two-run blast in the fifth tied it at 3. It was the 16th multihomer game of Pederson’s career, and he doubled his season homer total to four.
Arrieta put the Cubs in a 3-0 hole after two innings but settled down to raise his record to 3-0 against Pittsburgh in 2021. He has a 15-6 lifetime record versus the Pirates.
Arrieta (5-4) went five innings and gave up three runs — two earned — on five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. Four Cubs relievers combined for four scoreless innings, with Craig Kimbrel working the ninth for his 10th save.
Chicago won for the seventh time in nine games and is 14-7 in May.
Phillies 2, Marlins 0 — At Miami: Vince Velasquez pitched three-hit ball for six innings, and Rhys Hoskins homered for Philadelphia.
Reds 2, Nationals 1 — At Washington: Eugenio Suarez homered off Washington ace Max Scherzer in his first career start as a leadoff hitter, and Tyler Mahle allowed three hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings for Cincinnati.
Mets 3, Rockies 1 — At New York: Tomas Nido hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead New York.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Blue Jays 6, Yankees 2 — At New York: Steven Matz gave up six hits in 6 2/3 innings, struck out 10 and walked none, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 16th home run for Toronto.
Indians 4, Tigers 1 — At Detroit: Aaron Civale took a shutout into the ninth inning. Civale (7-1) improved to 6-0 with a 2.19 ERA in seven career starts against the Tigers, including three wins this season. He allowed one run, six hits and a walk in eight-plus innings.
Royals 2, Rays 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Brad Keller allowed one run on four hits in seven innings to lead Kansas City. Salvador Perez singled home the winning run in the sixth.
INTERLEAGUE
Braves 3, Red Sox 1 — At Boston: Pablo Sandoval had three hits in his first game at Fenway Park since his disastrous tenure with the Red Sox, and Charlie Morton pitched out of early trouble to lead Atlanta.