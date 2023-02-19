Iowa Ohio St Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark scored 30 points in an 80-60 win at Nebraska on Saturday. She has never had fewer than 30 in any of her seven games against Nebraska.

 Joe Maiorana The Associated Press file

LINCOLN, Neb. — No opponent brings out the best in Caitlin Clark more than Nebraska.

The Iowa star scored 30 points, Monika Czinano added 20 and the seventh-ranked Hawkeyes pulled away in the second half for an 80-60 win over the Cornhuskers on Saturday.

