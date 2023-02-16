KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vowed to thousands of fans celebrating their Super Bowl championship that the team will be back for more in the future.

During a victory rally Wednesday following a parade through downtown, Mahomes and Kelce joked about “experts” who played down the Chiefs’ chances to make the Super Bowl in what some said would be a rebuilding year. Mahomes said he “didn’t know what rebuilding means,” and than said this season was just the beginning.

