KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vowed to thousands of fans celebrating their Super Bowl championship that the team will be back for more in the future.
During a victory rally Wednesday following a parade through downtown, Mahomes and Kelce joked about “experts” who played down the Chiefs’ chances to make the Super Bowl in what some said would be a rebuilding year. Mahomes said he “didn’t know what rebuilding means,” and than said this season was just the beginning.
Coach Andy Reid praised what he called the greatest team, the greatest organization and the greatest fans in the world.
The rally festivites wrapped up a day that began with some fans who slept overnight — and others arriving before sunrise —to get a prime spot downtown to celebrate the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl championship in four NFL seasons.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have purchased the property that they’ve been sizing up for a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights.
The Bears announced Wednesday afternoon that they bought the 326-acre property for $197.2 million. The Bears cautioned, however, that the purchase doesn’t mean their plans for a new domed stadium and an entertainment district will come to fruition.
Economic analysts say creating a Bears entertainment district would create more than 48,000 jobs and generate $9.4 billion for the local economy.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said Wednesday he never intended to offend anyone for attending the Super Bowl wearing a jacket that critics deemed to feature an offensive depiction of Jesus.
Hamlin posted a note on his Twitter account saying he understands the criticism while referring to the coat’s depictions as being abstract art. He continues recovering after having to be resuscitated on the field after going into cardiac arrest during a game at Cincinnati six weeks ago.
BASKETBALL
The chancellor at New Mexico State expressed his confidence in athletic director Mario Moccia less than a week after the men’s basketball team was shut down for what the chancellor said was a culture of bad behavior, egregious violations of the student code of conduct and other “despicable acts.”
In addition to professing his full confidence in Moccia, chancellor Dan Arvizu said at a news conference that he was confident the behavior that led to the cancellation of the season and firing of head coach and Dubuque native Greg Heiar on Tuesday was not reflective of the athletic department or the school overall.
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas prosecutor said Wednesday he will dismiss a felony domestic violence case against former Texas basketball coach Chris Beard, in part because of the alleged victim’s wishes not to prosecute.
Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said after a review of the evidence, and considering the wishes of Beard’s fiancée, his office could not prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt. Beard was arrested Dec. 12 after his fiancée, Randi Trew, told officers he strangled, bit and hit her in a confrontation in his home. She later said Beard acted in self-defense.
GOLF
LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods could only make it through 16 holes of his pro-am at the Genesis Invitational in the wind and cold. The good news? He had no trouble getting up the 52 steps to the clubhouse at Riviera. The real test comes today, when Woods plays against a full field of the world’s best players for the first time since the British Open. Adding to the challenge is that Woods has never fared very well at Riviera.
HOCKEY
Alex Ovechkin says his father, Mikhail, has died at age 71.
The Washington Capitals captain delivered the news in Russian on his Instagram account along with family photos and video. Ovechkin left the team yesterday to tend to a family health matter regarding a loved one.
Coach Peter Laviolette said he expected Ovechkin to be gone for at least the rest of the week and away for the foreseeable future. Ovechkin’s father had not been in Washington in recent years while dealing with health issues at home in Moscow.
TORONTO — Former Dubuque Fighting Saints captain Cole Guttman made his NHL debut Wednesday in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Guttman played two seasons in Dubuque and served as captain for the University of Denver’s national title team as a senior last season.
William Nylander, Rasmus Sandin, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Conor Timmons scored for Toronto. Chicago got goals from Sam Lafferty and Philipp Kurashev.
