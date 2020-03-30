CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead sang the national anthem from a remote location. Troy Aikman, borrowing Matthew McConaughey’s trademark phrase “Alright, alright, alright,” commanded drivers to start their, uh, simulators.
NASCAR’s new normal resumed Sunday with another virtual event, the second in an iRacing series thrown together after the coronavirus pandemic stopped nearly all sports. NASCAR’s 36-race season was suspended four events into the year.
Timmy Hill won the virtual race at Texas Motor Speedway, where a highlight came when Daniel Suarez was parked by iRacing officials for intentionally trying — but failing — to crash Ty Dillon.
Hill is considered among the top competitors in iRacing, a subscription-based gaming platform. His virtual victory was his 674th in the game.
Fox Sports again used its team of Mike Joy and Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon to call the race, which was aired both on Fox in some markets and nationwide on its cable channel.
The first iRacing event last Sunday drew 903,000 viewers to Fox Sports One and was the most watched esports event in U.S. history, bettering the 770,000 viewers Mortal Combat drew to The CW in 2016. That led Fox to offer affiliates the option to air the Texas virtual race on broadcast.
Those who tuned in watched a live video game of 35 NASCAR racers competing at an exact replica of Texas Motor Speedway, where the series was scheduled to be Sunday before the coronavirus shutdown. Fox was able to obtain feeds of drivers racing on simulators everywhere from their bedrooms, basements, garages and, in the case of last week’s winner, Denny Hamlin’s living room.
FOOTBALL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson have agreed to terms on a one-year deal that helps the reigning Super Bowl champions keep their top four receivers under contract heading into next season.
Tyreek Hill has signed a long-term deal and Mecole Hardman is coming off a strong rookie season, while Sammy Watkins is in the fold for next season but may be asked to restructure his hefty contract or take a pay cut in the coming days.
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions agreed to terms with wide receiver Geronimo Allison.
The Lions announced the move Sunday. The 26-year-old Allison comes to Detroit from division rival Green Bay. He caught 34 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns last season.
Allison played the past four seasons with the Packers. Wide receiver was a position of strength for Detroit last season, with Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola each surpassing 60 catches and 600 yards receiving.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have reached agreement on a one-year contract with defensive tackle Derek Wolfe, ending his eight-year run with the Denver Broncos.
Wolfe had seven sacks in 12 games last season before going on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Wolfe fills the void left by the unexpected departure last week of free agent Michael Brockers, who initially agreed to a three-year deal with Baltimore. The sides couldn’t finalize the contract, however, and Brockers ended up going back to the Los Angeles Rams.
SEATTLE — Former Washington football coach Jim Lambright has died at age 77, the school announced on Sunday. Lambright spent nearly four decades associated with the Washington program as a player, assistant coach and head coach.
No cause of death was given. Lambright was arrested in 2014 and at that time his family stated he was suffering from dementia and his condition was worsening.
BASKETBALL
Steve Pikiell and Rutgers took other step toward becoming a major basketball threat in the Big Ten Conference, getting a commitment from highly regarded center Cliff Omoruyi.
Omoruyi confirmed his choice Sunday in a telephone call with The Associated Press, adding Auburn and Arizona State also were under consideration.
Rutgers could not comment. Omoruyi is the first New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year to commit to Rutgers. He is probably the Scarlet Knights’ biggest in-state recruit since Mike Rosario of St. Anthony’s in 2007.
The athletic 6-foot-10 Omoruyi is considered a top-50 high school prospect. He is a dynamic rebounder and shot blocker who has work to do on the offensive end.
WASHINGTON — Georgetown sophomore guard Mac McClung announced Sunday that he is declaring for the NBA draft but will maintain his eligibility so he can return to college.
The 6-foot-2 McClung attracted an online following for his high-flying dunks while he was in high school in Virginia. He averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season but missed time because of a right foot injury and appeared in only 21 of Georgetown’s 32 games.
NEW YORK — St. John’s wing LJ Figueroa has declared for the NBA draft. School officials said he hasn’t hired an agent and still has the option to return to school.
Figueroa can return to school for his final season of eligibility if he withdraws from the draft pool by June 3.
He started 64 of his 66 games for the Red Storm over the past two years, averaging 14.5 points.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan promoted Clayton Bates to be its basketball coach Saturday, with its athletic director saying the coronavirus crisis impacted the school’s search. Bates was previously an associate head coach for WMU. He replaces Steve Hawkins, whose tenure ended this month after 17 seasons.