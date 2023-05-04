JANESVILLE, Wis. — A former University of Wisconsin football player was sentenced Wednesday to two consecutive life sentences for the 2020 killings of two women, although his sentence gives him a chance to eventually seek early release.
A jury convicted Marcus Randle El in January of two counts of first degree homicide and other charges in the February 2020 shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester in Janesville.
Although Randle El’s convictions resulted in two automatic life sentences, Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory said Wednesday that he will be eligible to petition for early release and extended supervision after 60 years, WISC-TV reported. McCrory noted that it is not a guarantee that if Randle El does eventually seek early release that his request would be granted.
Recommended for you
Prosecutors argued that Randle El, who was a wide receiver for the Badgers from 2004 to 2007, killed Winchester after suspecting that she was informing police of his drug dealing and that he killed McAdory to eliminate her as a witness. Investigators said that while they did not have a murder weapon directly linking Randle El to the slayings, surveillance footage and text messages tied him to the crimes.
Randle El is the brother of former Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver Antwaan Randle El.
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been booked into jail on aggravated sexual battery charges over an alleged altercation at a restaurant in late February.
Online court records show that 22-year-old Jackson Mahomes was charged Tuesday with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery. He is being held on $100,000 bond. During a brief virtual court appearance Wednesday, a judge set another court date for May 11. His lawyer said in a statement that the court prohibited him and his client from commenting.
The investigation stems from accusations against Jackson Mahomes regarding an alleged Feb. 25 incident at a restaurant in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas.
The New York Jets signed veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb on Wednesday, adding another of Aaron Rodgers’ former Green Bay Packers teammates to the roster.
The 32-year-old Cobb, who had two stints with Rodgers in Green Bay, adds depth to a suddenly crowded wide receiver room in New York.
The Jets also have Garrett Wilson, the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, as their No. 1 receiver to go along with Allen Lazard — another former Packers player — Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman and Denzel Mims. Malik Taylor, who spent four seasons in Green Bay, is also on the roster, along with Diontae Spencer and Irvin Charles.
BASEBALL
HOUSTON — Jose Altuve has resumed some baseball activities, but the Houston Astros’ star second baseman says there still isn’t a timetable for when he’ll return to the team.
Altuve fractured his right thumb in the World Baseball Classic and had surgery on March 22. He was cleared to return to baseball activities including throwing, running and fielding this week. He is not cleared to swing yet.
BASKETBALL
BOSTON — Joel Embiid finally said that winning the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award has been a dream ever since he belatedly started playing basketball.
Embiid says the award validates all the work that he’s put into learning the sport after belatedly taking it up at the age of 15. Embiid missed Game 1 of Philadelphia’s second-round series against Boston and is officially listed as doubtful with a sprained knee for Game 2. Embiid said “it’s a possibility” he would play on Wednesday night. He did some light shooting with the team in the morning.
OLYMPICS
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Ralph Boston, the Olympic long jump champion who broke Jesse Owens’ record, has died. He was 83. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed Boston died Sunday at his home outside of Atlanta. Boston broke or tied the world record six times during the 1960s.
The management company for Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie says she died. She was 32. The cause of death was not disclosed. Bowie won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
Calvin Davis, the Olympic bronze medalist in the 400 hurdles at the 1996 Atlanta Games, has died. He was 51.
The University of Arkansas, where he went to school, said Davis died Monday. USA Track and Field also confirmed the death. No cause was given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.