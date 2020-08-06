CLEVELAND — One union took precedence when Browns center JC Tretter considered whether to play in 2020 — his growing family.
The NFLPA’s new president, who has spent the past few months fighting to make sure players are protected from the COVID-19 virus, carefully weighed the risks of contracting it as his wife, Anna, waits to give birth to the couple’s first child.
For Tretter, the choice came down to feeling safe.
“Everybody has their own unique circumstances and need to kind of sort through the information and gather more information, and then just make the best decision on what they feel most comfortable with.” he said.
On Wednesday, Tretter said he’s been satisfied with the NFL’s protocols and guidelines for the coronavirus to this point, but that he’ll push for daily testing during training camp as the league moves slowly toward the start of the season.
Tretter feels players being tested every day would eliminate some of the lag time in getting results that has led to problems during Major League’s Baseball’s start to the season.
As part of their agreement to open camps, the league and players decided testing would be done on a daily basis for the first two weeks of camp and revert to every other day so long as teams kept their positive rates low.
Tretter said those standards “are not set in stone” and feels there’s a need for more stringent testing.
Eastern Kentucky kicker Landon White has quit the football team in a social media post that accuses the FCS program of being lax in coronavirus testing and following protocols.
White says on Instagram that the team’s last test was July 6 and that symptomatic players were still in the building and around other teammates. The junior adds that meeting rooms have had “100+ players and staff crammed into it with zero space and no social distancing rules in sight.”
The 6-foot-1, 192-pound White also says first-year Colonels coach Walt Wells knows and “does nothing,” adding that he only cares about EKU earning a big payout from West Virginia for playing in Morgantown on Sept. 12.
Louisville has paused workouts for men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball after 29 members of those programs tested positive for COVID-19.
The school said in a statement the positive tests and exposure were primarily traced to an off-campus party. Teammates and student-athletes from other sports were potentially exposed to the virus and remain quarantined due to contact tracing, the statement added. Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra will address the programs’ suspensions in a virtual news conference later Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Sox rookie Madrigal to IL
CHICAGO — Prized Chicago White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal is headed to the 10-day injured list because of a separated left shoulder.
General manager Rick Hahn was optimistic the rookie will return by the end of the month, though he also said Wednesday offseason surgery might be needed.
Madrigal was hurt sliding into third trying to advance from first on a single to center at Milwaukee on Tuesday. He had five hits in his first 17 major league at-bats after being called up Friday from the team’s auxiliary site in Schaumburg, Ill.
TENNIS
Despite a loss in revenue from holding its marquee event without spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Tennis Association announced Wednesday that its overall compensation to players at this year’s U.S. Open will be $53.4 million — which is 93.3% of the roughly $57.2 million awarded in 2019.
The U.S. Open women’s and men’s singles champions will each earn $3 million, down $850,000 — or 22% — from the top prizes at the Grand Slam tennis tournament last year, part of a decrease of nearly $4 million in total player compensation in 2020.
Defending U.S. Open champion Rafael Nadal said Tuesday he didn’t want to travel during the pandemic and would not be entering the tournament. Also out of the field: Ash Barty, the No. 1-ranked woman. The U.S. Open is set to start in New York on Aug. 31, as originally scheduled.
HOCKEY
TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin has been discharged from the hospital and is back at the team’s hotel, and will not return to the lineup during Toronto’s playoff qualification series with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Maple Leafs said in a statement that Muzzin will remain in quarantine within the hotel and “look to rejoin his teammates upon recovery.” Muzzin was injured late in the third period of Toronto’s 3-0 win over Columbus on Tuesday.
BASKETBALL
NBA Foundation created, pledges $300M
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA’s Board of Governors and the National Basketball Players Association have finalized plans to create the first NBA Foundation that will work to spur economic growth in the Black community, announcing Wednesday that the initial contribution will be $300 million over the next decade.
Each team will donate $1 million annually, or $30 million collectively, over those 10 years. An eight-person Board of Directors will be installed, with four of those seats going to representatives from the board of governors, three seats to NBPA players and executives, and one to the league office
BRADENTON, Fla. — WNBA players urged people to vote against Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler, a Republican U.S. senator running to keep her seat in Georgia.
Loeffler, who spoke out publicly against the league’s social justice plans and sent a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert objecting to the initiatives to honor the Black Lives Matter movement once the season began last month, is facing opposition from Raphael Warnock. He is a Black pastor in Atlanta.