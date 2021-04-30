MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes is going on the injured list after a remarkable April run.
The Brewers announced Thursday that they had placed Burnes on the IL without specifying his issue. The move comes as the Brewers began a four-game home series with the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Manager Craig Counsell said the team likely will wait until after Saturday’s game before announcing who will take Burnes’ place in the rotation on Sunday.
Burnes is 2-2 with a 1.53 ERA and has recorded 49 strikeouts and no walks through 29 1/3 innings. He allowed one earned run through his first four starts before giving up five runs — four earned — over five innings in an 8-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Monday.
The Brewers have already endured numerous injuries to key players.
Outfielder Christian Yelich hasn’t played since April 11 due to a strained lower back. Outfielder Lorenzo Cain has been sidelined since April 13 because of a left quadriceps strain. Pitchers Brett Anderson, Zack Godley and Josh Lindblom also are on the IL. Second baseman Kolten Wong had an IL stint.
FOOTBALL
Tebow works out with Jaguars as TE
Various media outlets reported Thursday afternoon that Tim Tebow — who won a Heisman Trophy on Urban Meyer’s watch at Florida in 2007 but had a fleeting NFL career — recently worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end.
Tebow, who turns 34 in August, hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since Dec. 17, 2012. Despite suggestions by many that he would be better suited as a tight end at the next level, he remained bent on playing quarterback, starting 16 games and two playoff contests over three seasons.
Seahawks sign former 1st-rounder Nkemdiche
RENTON, Wash. — Pete Carroll may have found another reclamation project after the Seattle Seahawks signed former first-round defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche on Thursday.
Nkemdiche, 26, was a top prospect coming out of Mississippi, but his NFL career has been mostly a flop.
Nkemdiche was the 29th overall pick of the 2016 draft by Arizona, and appeared in 27 games over three seasons with six starts. His production was underwhelming, cresting with a career-high 32 tackles and 4½ sacks in the 2018 season. Nkemdiche’s 2018 season was cut short by a knee injury that required surgery and eventually led to his release by Arizona.
Panthers pick up 5th-year option on Moore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are picking up the fifth-year option on wide receiver D.J. Moore’s contract, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The 24-year-old Moore will make $11.1 million in his fifth season, which will be the 2022 season.
In three seasons with the Panthers, Moore has developed into the team’s No. 1 receiver with 3,156 yards on 208 receptions along with 10 touchdowns. He has put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for Carolina, including a career-high 1,193 yards last season while averaging 18.1 yards per catch.
Saints exercise option on Davenport
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints have exercised the fifth-year option on defensive end and 2018 first-round draft choice Marcus Davenport, general manager Mickey Loomis said Thursday.
The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Davenport, for whom the Saints traded up to draft 14th overall out of Texas-San Antonio, has played in 37 games with 14 starts and has 12 1/2 career sacks.
HOCKEY
Winningest American-born goalie to retire
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ryan Miller smiled and choked up a bit when he considered how his career as the winningest American-born goalie in professional hockey history almost never happened.
The Anaheim Ducks goalie will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending his 18-year NHL career and a decorated tenure in international hockey as one of the greatest Americans to play the position. Miller has played 794 games for Buffalo, Vancouver, St. Louis and Anaheim, where he has spent the past four seasons primarily as John Gibson’s backup. Miller is 14th overall on the NHL’s victories list, 12th in saves (21,621) and 19th in games played.
GOLF
Bradley fronts pack at Valspar Championship
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Keegan Bradley can’t recall having an easier time than he did Thursday at Innisbrook. He missed only one green. His longest par putt was just over 4 feet. It added to a 7-under 64 and another great start in the Valspar Championship.
Bradley ran off four birdies over his last five holes, finishing with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th and a two-shot lead on a day of low scoring not typically seen at this PGA Tour stop.
Riviera winner Max Homa had eight birdies and was in a large group at 66 that included Emiliano Grillo and Ryan Moore.