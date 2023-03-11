SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had surgery Friday on his injured throwing elbow that should allow him to return to play possibly as early as the start of next season.

The 49ers said Dr. Keith Meister conducted an internal brace repair to Purdy’s right elbow. The team said the former Iowa State University star is anticipated to start a throwing progression program in three months.

