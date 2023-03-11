SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had surgery Friday on his injured throwing elbow that should allow him to return to play possibly as early as the start of next season.
The 49ers said Dr. Keith Meister conducted an internal brace repair to Purdy’s right elbow. The team said the former Iowa State University star is anticipated to start a throwing progression program in three months.
The typical timeline for a full return is six months, which would be the start of the 2023 regular season.
Recommended for you
Purdy was originally scheduled to have surgery on Feb. 22, but Meister delayed it because there was too much swelling in the right elbow. Meister met again with Purdy last week and cleared him for the operation.
Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on the first drive of a 31-7 loss in the NFC title game to Philadelphia on Jan. 29.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Otis Taylor, the longtime Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver who along with quarterback Len Dawson formed one of the NFL’s dynamic duos, died Thursday after more than a decade of health problems. He was 80.
Taylor’s family, who had been caring for him as he dealt with Parkinson’s disease and dementia, confirmed that he had passed away a mere seven months after Dawson, his close friend and teammate.
Taylor finished his career with 7,306 yards receiving and 57 touchdowns while helping the Chiefs beat the Vikings in the 1970 Super Bowl. He has often been considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame but has continually come up short in voting.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings released wide receiver Adam Thielen for salary cap relief. The move ends a remarkable 10-year run with his home-state team as an undrafted underdog.
Thielen was carrying the second-largest cap hit on the club behind quarterback Kirk Cousins. The move will stick the Vikings with more than $13.5 million in dead money for 2023. It created $6.4 million in additional space. Thielen made the team out of a rookie tryout camp in 2013 after playing at Division II Minnesota State. He has 55 touchdowns in 135 games.
BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech fires Pastner after 7 seasons
ATLANTA — Josh Pastner was fired Friday as Georgia Tech’s basketball coach, two seasons after he guided the Yellow Jackets to a surprising Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title.
Pastner was dumped after seven seasons at the school in midtown Atlanta, his fate sealed by a second straight losing season and few signs of progress in a program that was once a national powerhouse.
Anderson out as St. John’s head coach
NEW YORK — St. John’s fired men’s basketball coach Mike Anderson on Friday, one day after his fourth season in charge ended with an overtime loss to No. 6 Marquette in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals. Athletic director Mike Cragg announced the move in a news release, saying the school has begun a national search for a new coach to lead the program.
South Florida axes 6th-year coach Gregory
TAMPA, Fla. — South Florida basketball coach Brian Gregory was fired Friday, one day after the Bulls lost 73-58 to East Carolina in the opening round of the American Athletic Conference tournament. Gregory went 79-107 over six seasons at USF. The Bulls were 14-18 this season.
Ex-Alabama player indicted for murder
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges for the January shooting death of a 23-year-old woman near campus, his lawyer confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday. Michael Davis, who is also charged in the shooting death of Jamea Harris, was also indicted, defense lawyer Mary Turner told the AP. Turner only represents Miles.
HOCKEY
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers fired general manager Chuck Fletcher and promoted franchise great Danny Briere to the interim job. Fletcher was fired a week after he failed to make any major moves at the trade deadline.
The Flyers made the playoffs once in his 4 1/2 years on the job and are 24-30-11 this season. Fletcher also was president of hockey operations. The Flyers said they will separate the general manager and president roles.
GOLF
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Jon Rahm is out of The Players Championship. The world’s No. 1 player withdrew about 30 minutes before the start of his second round with what his manager referred to as a bad stomach bug. Rahm was due to play with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. It’s a grouping of the top three players in the world. Scheffler and McIlroy both have a chance to replace him atop the world ranking. Rahm already has won three times this year on the PGA Tour. He opened with a 71 on Thursday at the TPC Sawgrass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.