Wisconsin (16-11, 8-9 Big Ten) at Michigan (16-12, 10-7 Big Ten)
Time: 1 p.m. (CBS)
Bottom line: The Wolverines have gone 11-4 in home games. Wisconsin has a 5-5 record in one-possession games.
Top performers: Hunter Dickinson is averaging 17.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wolverines. Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 12.3 points in the last 10 games.
Illinois (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) at Ohio State (11-17, 3-14 Big Ten)
Time: 11 a.m. (CBS)
Bottom line: The Buckeyes have gone 8-6 at home. Ohio State is 1-3 in one-possession games. The Fighting Illini are 10-7 in Big Ten play. Illinois scores 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.
Top performers: Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 16.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Sean McNeil is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State. Coleman Hawkins is averaging 9.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Fighting Illini.
Belmont (20-10, 13-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa (13-16, 9-10 MVC)
Time: 11:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Bottom line: The Panthers are 8-7 in home games. Northern Iowa averages 11.6 turnovers per game. The Bruins have gone 13-6 against Missouri Valley Conference opponents. Belmont ranks eighth in the MVC giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.
Top performers: Bowen Born is shooting 41.9% and averaging 17.4 points for the Panthers. Keishawn Davidson is averaging 7.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Bruins.
Drake (24-6, 15-4 MVC) at Bradley (22-8, 15-4 MVC)
Time: 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
Bottom line: The Braves are 14-1 in home games. Bradley averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game. The Bulldogs are 15-4 in MVC play.
Top performers: Duke Deen is averaging 9.9 points for the Braves. Tucker DeVries is scoring 19.2 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bulldogs.
