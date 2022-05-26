PARIS — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek tries to extend her winning streak to 30 matches when she plays in the second round at Roland Garros against 43rd-ranked Alison Riske of the United States today.
Other top women in action Thursday at the French Open include No. 3 seed Paola Badosa, who faces Kaja Juvan, and two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova, who plays Leolia Jeanjean of France.
Reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who is seeded No. 2 in the men’s draw, will open the day’s schedule in Chatrier against Laslo Djere of Serbia. No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, last year’s runner-up to Novak Djokovic in Paris, will take on Zdenek Kolar of the Czech Republic.
Men’s Second Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Alex Molcan 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (4); No. 3 Alexander Zverev beat Sebastian Baez 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5; No. 5 Rafael Nadal beat Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4; No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7 (7), 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4; Bernabe Zapata Miralles beat No. 13 Taylor Fritz 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3; No. 23 John Isner beat Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5); No. 27 Sebastian Korda beat Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY
300 — Match wins at Grand Slam tournaments for Rafael Nadal, trailing only Roger Federer’s 369 and Novak Djokovic’s 325 on the men’s career list.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Before, I would let the losses kind of affect me more so than I am right now. Now I just look at everything as a lesson, and I know exactly where I went wrong, where I can improve, where other people are better than me.” — Reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu after exiting her French Open debut in the second round.
