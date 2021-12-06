A capsule look at bowl games involving regional teams:
CITRUS BOWL
No. 25 Kentucky (9-3, SEC) vs. No. 17 Iowa (10-3, Big Ten)
When: Noon on Jan. 1
Location: Orlando, Florida
Kentucky’s top players: Quarterback Will Levis, a Penn State transfer, threw for 2,593 of his 2,980 yards and 23 of his 32 total touchdowns. Chris Rodriguez Jr. added 1,272 yards rushing and eight TDs and Wan’Dale Robinson 1,164 yards receiving and three TDs.
Iowa’s top players: Junior back Tyler Goodson rushed for 1,151 yards and six TDs. Defensive back Dane Belton is tied for second nationally with five interceptions. Linebackers Jack Campbell and Seth Benson had 126 and 95 tackles, respectively.
Kentucky notes: The Wildcats began 6-0 before finishing 9-3 for the first time since 2018 and just the second since 1977. Their start included consecutive upsets of Florida and LSU, outcomes that ultimately contributed to the respective firings of coaches Dan Mullen and Ed Orgeron. Wildcats coach Mark Stoops played at Iowa in the late 1980s under Hayden Fry before becoming a Hawkeyes graduate assistant ...
Iowa notes: The Hawkeyes are coming off a 42-3 loss to No. 2 Michigan in the Big Ten title game. They won the Big Ten West thanks to a defense that ranked 14th nationally in scoring (19.2 points per game) and 15th against the run (113.8).
Series: First meeting.
Kentucky bowl history: Second Citrus Bowl appearance in four seasons and sixth consecutive postseason berth. The Wildcats have won their past three bowl games.
Iowa bowl history: Second Citrus Bowl appearance and first since topping LSU, 30-25, in 2005 with a 56-yard TD pass on the game’s final play. The Hawkeyes have recently lost four of five to SEC foes in bowl games but beat Mississippi State in the 2019 Outback Bowl.
CHEEZ-IT BOWL
No. 19 Clemson (9-3, ACC) vs. Iowa State (7-5, Big 12)
When: 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 29
Location: Orlando, Florida.
Iowa State top players: RB Breece Hall won his second straight Big 12 offensive player of the year honor. Led the nation in scoring (138 points), touchdowns (23) and rushing touchdowns (20). Doak Walker finalist after ranking fifth nationally in rushing yards per game (122.7) and scoring a touchdown in an FBS-record 24 straight games.
Clemson top players: LB James Skalski is a first-team All-ACC pick — one of four from the Tigers’ defense — who leads the team with 97 tackles. Skalski has 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 14 quarterback pressures.
Iowa State notes: Snapped a two-game skid with a 48-14 rout of TCU in the regular-season finale. Hall rushed for a career-high 242 yards and scored a career-best four touchdowns. He also broke Bill Burnett’s record of 23 consecutive games with a rushing TD set from 1968-70.
Clemson notes: Opened the season ranked No. 3 but had uncharacteristic struggles before closing with a five-game winning streak. Even at 9-3, it was still a letdown for a team that had made the College Football Playoffs six years running. Now striving to reach double-digits in wins for the 11th consecutive season.
Series: First meeting
Iowa State bowl history: Heading to a bowl for a school record fifth straight season and the 17th in program history. Coach Matt Campbell is 2-2 in bowl games with the Cyclones.
Clemson bowl history: The playoff regulars extended their school-record bowl streak to 17 seasons, the fifth-longest in the nation.
LAS VEGAS BOWL
Wisconsin vs. Arizona State
When: 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 30
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Wisconsin’s top players: RB Braelon Allen. The freshman has rushed for 1,125 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Arizona State’s top players: Jayden Daniels. The dual-threat QB had 2,222 yards passing with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also had 670 yards rushing and six scores.
Wisconsin notes: The Badgers are no stranger to Las Vegas, having faced UNLV five times between 1986 and 2010 — setting records for the top three home crowds at Sam Boyd Stadium.
Arizona State notes: It’s the highest bowl placement since the 1996 Rose Bowl team.
Series: The Sun Devils are 3-1 all-time against the Badgers, most recently a 32-30 victory in 2013 at Sun Devil Stadium.
Wisconsin bowl history: First appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl. Wisconsin is going bowling for the 20th consecutive season. Wisconsin owns the third-longest active bowl streak in the country, trailing only Georgia (25) and Oklahoma (23) and is in its 33rd bowl game.
Arizona State bowl history: ASU will play in its 33rd bowl game and the ninth bowl appearance in the last 10 seasons (not counting 2020). It will be the Sun Devils’ third overall appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl and second under Herm Edwards (2011 & 2018).
FIESTA BOWL
No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1, No. 5 CFP) vs No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2, Big 12, No. 9 CFP)
When: Noon on Jan. 1
Location: Glendale, Arizona
Notre Dame top players: QB Jack Coan. The senior has thrown for 2,641 yards and 20 TDs with six interceptions. He’s completed nearly 68% of his passes.
Oklahoma State top players: LB Malcolm Rodriguez. A Butkus Award semifinalist, he led the Cowboys with 112 tackles, including 14 for loss.
Notre Dame notes: The Irish have not won a major bowl game since the 1993 Cotton Bowl under Lou Holtz. They lost 31-14 to Alabama in last year’s Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame won its final seven games this season.
Oklahoma State notes: The Cowboys have qualified for bowl games in 16 straight seasons, the nation’s sixth-longest active streak. They have won four of their past five bowl games.
Series: First meeting
Notre Dame bowl history: Fifth straight bowl appearance, 40th overall.
Oklahoma State bowl history: Fifth trip to a New Year’s Six bowl since 2010, 32nd overall.