IOWA CITY — University of Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe is stepping away from his on-field role as quarterbacks coach. The announcement was made Wednesday by coach Kirk Ferentz. O’Keefe will assume an off-the-field role with the Hawkeye football program.
O’Keefe recently finished his 18th season as a member of the Iowa coaching staff. He was a member of Ferentz’s first staff at Iowa, serving as offensive coordinator from 1999-2011, as well as wide receivers coach (1999) and quarterbacks coach (2000-2011). Five of the top 10 single season quarterback performances at Iowa have come under O’Keefe’s leadership.
“My entire family and I are incredibly grateful to coach Ferentz, the players — especially the quarterbacks I have been privileged to work with — the staff, the University of Iowa, and the great Hawkeye football fans for all of their support these many years,” said O’Keefe. “When you love what you do, and where you do it, when you love being around the staff and working with tremendous men like I do day-in and day-out, it is hard to walk away. But I am confident that the time is right for me to step off the field and embrace a new opportunity.”
Vikings finalize hire of Rams’ O’Connell
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings finalized their hiring of head coach Kevin O’Connell on Wednesday, completing a sharp offseason shift in direction by turning over the team to the 36-year-old offensive coordinator of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Three days after the Rams beat Cincinnati for the title, O’Connell formally assumed his branch of the Sean McVay tree. He’s now the fourth former assistant under the head coach of the Rams to become an NFL head coach himself.
O’Connell replaces Mike Zimmer, fired last month after eight seasons and only two playoff-game wins, and will be introduced on Thursday at team headquarters as the 10th head coach in Vikings history. The Rams scheduled their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.
Bengals extend Taylor through 2026
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor, who led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in his third season as coach, was signed to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Taylor was 6-25-1 in his first two seasons leading the Bengals, his first head coaching job. They improved to 10-7 in 2021 and went on an improbable run through playoffs before losing, 23-20, to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
BASEBALL
Locked out MLB players to respond today
NEW YORK — Negotiations aimed at ending Major League Baseball’s lockout will resume Thursday.
The players’ association notified management Wednesday that it is ready to respond to the offer MLB made last weekend, proposals that were received coolly by the union.
Baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995, enters its 78th day today, one day after spring training workouts had been scheduled to start. There is little chance exhibition games will start as scheduled on Feb. 26, and the work stoppage soon will threaten opening day on March 31.
BASKETBALL
LaVine cleared for All-Star activities
CHICAGO — Zach LaVine has been cleared medically to participate in All-Star festivities this weekend in Cleveland and return to the Chicago Bulls’ lineup after the break.
LaVine got the OK after having his left knee drained and a lubricant injected in Los Angeles, coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday. He can resume activities after about 48 hours.
NBA to honor 75th anniversary this weekend
CLEVELAND — Some of the players who gave the NBA its global bounce will be in attendance when the league celebrates its 75th anniversary team during a special halftime ceremony at Sunday’s All-Star Game.
Members of the diamond anniversary team will be inside Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the ceremony as the league honors its best players and the cornerstone moments since the NBA was founded. The official list of players has not yet been announced. There are 61 living members among the players selected to the 75th team.
Bucks sign former Nets forward Bembry
MILWAUKEE — The Bucks have signed forward DeAndre’ Bembry less than a week after the Brooklyn Nets waived him.
Bembry averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1 steal and 19.8 minutes in 48 games with the Nets this season. He shot 56.8% from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range.
The 6-foot-5 Bembry has played a total of 288 regular-season career games with the Atlanta Hawks (2016-20), Toronto Raptors (2020-21) and Nets. He has career averages of 6.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
T-wolves sign Beverley to $13M extension
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves signed guard Patrick Beverley to a one-year, $13 million contract extension on Wednesday. Beverley is in his first season with the Timberwolves, who acquired him in a trade last summer with Memphis just nine days after he was dealt to the Grizzlies by the Los Angeles Clippers.