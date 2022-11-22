Platteville native Sami Martin scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Loras College women’s basketball team to a grinder of a 45-41 victory over Simpson on Tuesday night in Indianola, Iowa.

Cierra Bachman added 11 points as the Duhawks (3-1, 1-0 American Rivers Conference) held the Storm (2-3, 0-1) to 29.4% shooting from the field at 15-for-51. Loras wasn’t much better, but did enough to win at 19-for-61 (31.1%).

