Platteville native Sami Martin scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Loras College women’s basketball team to a grinder of a 45-41 victory over Simpson on Tuesday night in Indianola, Iowa.
Cierra Bachman added 11 points as the Duhawks (3-1, 1-0 American Rivers Conference) held the Storm (2-3, 0-1) to 29.4% shooting from the field at 15-for-51. Loras wasn’t much better, but did enough to win at 19-for-61 (31.1%).
Wartburg 78, Dubuque 72 (OT) — At Waverly, Iowa: Hempstead grad Morgan Hawkins scored 28 points with 12 rebounds for a double-double, and Mia Miller added 11 points, but the Spartans (2-3) lost a tight battle with the Knights in overtime.
Clarke 90, Grand View 69 — At Kehl Center: Emma Kelchen and Skylar Culbertson scored 15 points apiece, and Nicole McDermott added 14 points as the NAIA No. 5-ranked Pride (6-0, 1-0 Heart of America Conference) remained undefeated.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 80, Simpson 69 — At Indianola, Iowa: Ali Sabet scored 18 points as the Duhawks (2-2, 1-0 A-R-C) won their conference opener. Declan Ciurlik added 16 points for Loras.
Dubuque 68, Wartburg 60 — At Waverly, Iowa: Cascade native Brock Simon scored 16 points with 12 rebounds as the Spartans (3-1, 1-0 A-R-C) dropped the Knights to open league play.
UW-Platteville 81, Augustana 73 -- At Rock Island, Ill.: Ben Probst drilled seven 3-pointers among his career-high 30 points to lead the Pioneers (3-2) to victory on the road.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Galena 53, Pearl City 27 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Connor Glasgow dropped 14 points and Parker Studtmann added 12 as the Pirates rolled the Wolves at the Scales Mound Turkey Tournament.
Scales Mound 69, Dakota 37 -- At Scales Mound, Ill.: Thomas Hereau scored 19 points as the Hornets improved to 2-0 with a win over the Indians at their own turkey tournament.
Fennimore 50, River Ridge 43 -- At Fennimore, Wis.: Brady Larson scored 21 points and Evan Larson added 12 as the Golden Eagles held off the Timberwolves.
East Dubuque 65, Galena 61 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Brody Culbertson scored 19 points as the Warriors (1-0) used a 20-12 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Pirates at the Scales Mound Turkey Tournament on Monday. Connor Glasgow scored a game-high 26 points for Galena.
Scales Mound 66, River Ridge 33 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Thomas Hereau scored 22 points and Dylan Slavenburg added 10 as the Hornets (1-0) opened with a win on Monday night at their turkey tournament.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 59, Davenport Central 15 -- At Davenport, Iowa: Camdyn Kay scored 17 points, Chandler Houselog netted 16, and the Mustangs routed the Blue Devils to open the season.
Bellevue 48, Wilton 35 — At Wilton, Iowa: Ka’Lynn DeShaw scored 19 points and Teagan Humphrey netted 11 as the Comets went on the road and won their season opener.
Galena 71, East Dubuque 35 — At Warren, Ill.: Addie Hefel delivered 24 points and Gracie Furlong had 23 as the Pirates cruised at the Warren Turkey Tournament.
Platteville 53, Darlington 46 -- At Platteville, Wis.: Camryn Nies scored 19 points, Lizzie Poller had 11, and the Hillmen held off the Redbirds.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 43, Dakota 9 — At Dakota, Ill.: Gwen Miller scored 10 points as the Wildcats blitzed the Indians on Monday.
Benton 51, Southwestern 40 — At Benton, Wis.: Halle Stluka scored 18 points and Jocelyn Cummins chipped in 14 as the Zephyrs topped the Wildcats on Monday.
