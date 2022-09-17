Ohio Iowa St Football
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)

 Justin Hayworth

AMES, Iowa — Hunter Dekkers threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns Saturday as Iowa State rolled past Ohio 43-10 and improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2012.

Dekkers completed 28 of 36 passes and ran for a touchdown. The first-year starter now has thrown for eight touchdowns and 748 total yards.

